NFL insider reveals two veteran QBs New Orleans Saints could target after Derek Carr’s retirement

A notable NFL insider believes free agent Carson Wentz and Browns QB Kenny Pickett could be targets for the New Orleans Saints following Derek Carr’s unexpected retirement.

On Saturday afternoon, Saints fans were stunned to find out that Derek Carr’s shoulder injury was far worse than rumors claimed, and he was retiring from the NFL at 34 years old. While there was a belief he could miss games early in the season, he was expected to be the starting QB when he returned. Now, New Orleans has a huge need for a veteran in their QB room.

Well, following the news, CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones offered up two interesting veteran signal-caller options the Saints could soon go after. “Carson Wentz is an available veteran quarterback who is out there. Could you sign him? Sure.”

The second option Jones suggested was far more interesting. “Kenny Pickett played with the Philadelphia Eagles last year. Who was with the Eagles last year as offensive coordinator? [New Saint head coach] Kellen Moore. Joe Flacco or Kenny Pickett is going to get dealt at some point… Would it be the veteran Flacco? Or Pickett, who is familiar with the head coach who is there in New Orleans?”

Before mentioning Pickett and Wentz, Jones did give his thoughts on whether multi-time Pro Bowlers Aaron Rodgers or Kirk Cousins could be options. The well-aged QBs will surely be names that come up among fans. Firstly, he was adamant that Rodgers “is not going to be an option” for the Saints.

When it comes to Falcons QB Cousins, he does believe he could be in play. But, firstly, Atlanta will want any team that trades for him to pick up much of his remaining contract. Secondly, he has doubts that the Falcons will trade him to a division rival.