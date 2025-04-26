2025 NFL Draft: Why New Orleans Saints bypassed Shedeur Sanders for Tyler Shough at No. 40

Credit: Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Shedeur Sanders’ unexpected draft fall deepened Friday when the New Orleans Saints selected Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough with the No. 40 pick in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

While Sanders was widely projected as the second-best quarterback in this draft class, he now watches as the third signal-caller comes off the board before him. The selection of Shough, though surprising to some, aligns with growing industry sentiment.

Shough, 26, spent seven seasons in college football with stints at Oregon, Texas Tech, and Louisville. Despite his advanced age for a prospect, teams have been impressed by his arm talent and football IQ. The quarterback’s draft stock climbed steadily throughout the pre-draft process, though injury concerns lingered after he suffered a broken left collarbone in consecutive seasons followed by a broken fibula during his time with the Red Raiders.

NFL teams’ preference for Shough over Sanders appears driven by three key factors.

Shough ‘most Day 1-ready quarterback’

An AFC quarterbacks coach told NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero that Shough offers immediate NFL readiness.

“He’s the most Day 1 ready to play in the NFL, no matter what offense. And there’s something to be said about that,” the coach explained. “The injury history, I hear that, but that’s not my job to think about right now if the player is talented. He reminds me of a lot of efficient guys that have played in our league that have stuck around.”

Played in pro-style offense at Louisville

Shough’s experience in Louisville’s pro-style offense under head coach Jeff Brohm also proved valuable.

“Just like an NFL quarterback, he would get multiple plays, he could check at the line of scrimmage, make NFL calls, call plays in the huddle,” an AFC scout detailed to Pelissero. “He’s done that type of operation already and shown he can handle it. He’s going to intrigue some teams. Smart, high-IQ type guy. Very stable.”

‘He’s a grown man’

The quarterback’s maturity and resilience through adversity further separated him from younger prospects. “He’s a grown man compared to kids in an evaluation standard. It works in his favor,” an NFC executive told Pelissero. “He’s been in a lot of places, he’s handled adversity, he’s learned different systems and he’s had to be around the most diverse group of people, going between all three schools. His floor is super high.”

For the Saints, the selection addresses immediate concerns about their quarterback room. With Derek Carr’s future uncertain due to a shoulder injury, new head coach Kellen Moore now has a potential Week 1 starter who can operate his offense. The decision to bypass Sanders, despite his higher profile and draft projection, reflects the organization’s prioritization of NFL readiness and scheme fit over potential upside.