Even though they got off to a slow start the New Orleans Saints ended up being better than anyone anticipated in 2026. Now as Kellen Moore heads into his second season coaching the team, expectations are much higher, thanks in part to winning four of their last five games.

Yet, it won’t be easy in a competitive NFC South field where it feels like any of the four teams could win the division. In other words, the Saints will need all the help they can get.

Go Ad-Free

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One player who could still help them but remains unsigned in free agency is longtime Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan. Even though he’s set to turn 37 on July 10, Jordan still produced at a high level last season, recording 10.5 sacks.

The eight-time Pro Bowler and former All-Pro has spent the entirety of his 15-year career with the Saints, yet for whatever reason, he hasn’t signed up for another season in New Orleans or anywhere else for that matter.

Go Ad-Free

However, according to coach Moore, the Saints have made a contract offer to Jordan. Now it’s just a matter of whether the offer is strong enough for his liking.

“Contract offer available. Cam’s kind of navigating this thing on the personal side. I think the world of Cam. Navigating it, and obviously here to help in any possible way. We know what he means to this organization, this city. So, if the opportunity presents itself and he feels comfortable and ready to go, we’ll be ready to rock and roll. We have an offer [out to him] for a reason. So, we feel good about him and the production he had last year. And so, obviously, we’ll continue to navigate that the best we can.” Saints coach Kellen Moore on Cameron Jordan

Jordan has yet to win a Super Bowl ring. Perhaps that’s what he’s still holding out hope for. If so, chances are he’ll have to join a different team than one who won just six games a season ago.

Related: Denver Broncos Named ‘Team to Watch’ in Trade for New Backup QB