Even though they got off to a slow start the New Orleans Saints ended up being better than anyone anticipated in 2026. Now as Kellen Moore heads into his second season coaching the team, expectations are much higher, thanks in part to winning four of their last five games.
Yet, it won’t be easy in a competitive NFC South field where it feels like any of the four teams could win the division. In other words, the Saints will need all the help they can get.
One player who could still help them but remains unsigned in free agency is longtime Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan. Even though he’s set to turn 37 on July 10, Jordan still produced at a high level last season, recording 10.5 sacks.
The eight-time Pro Bowler and former All-Pro has spent the entirety of his 15-year career with the Saints, yet for whatever reason, he hasn’t signed up for another season in New Orleans or anywhere else for that matter.
However, according to coach Moore, the Saints have made a contract offer to Jordan. Now it’s just a matter of whether the offer is strong enough for his liking.
Jordan has yet to win a Super Bowl ring. Perhaps that’s what he’s still holding out hope for. If so, chances are he’ll have to join a different team than one who won just six games a season ago.
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