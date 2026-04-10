The New England Patriots desperately need a go-to No. 1 receiver for the 2026 season, and one may land in their laps in Round 1 of this month’s NFL Draft.

While the Patriots’ offense took a notable step forward in 2025, it was mostly due to the MVP-level play of young quarterback Drake Maye. But as the competition got tougher during the postseason, the team’s need to get him more weapons became apparent.

To begin the offseason, the goal of getting Maye more impact targets got tougher when they cut ties with his top receiver from last season, Stefon Diggs. However, in free agency, the team addressed the growing problem by signing Green Bay Packers veteran Romeo Doubs. But there isn’t obvious evidence that he can be a legitimate WR1 in 2026.

With the top free agent receivers off the board, the Patriots must now pivot to this month’s NFL Draft to get their budding superstar QB better targets for next season. However, the WR position is always a target for teams early in the event, and previous mock drafts suggested the best three in this year’s class — Carnell Tate, Makai Lemon, and Jordyn Tyson — will be off the board in the first 20 picks.

Could Jordyn Tyson still be on the board very late in Round 1?

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Well, maybe not. According to ESPN NFL expert Matt Miller, Tyson is now likely to fall outside the top 20 because “his hamstring issues are concerning for teams.” Furthermore, his eight drops in 2024 also worry interested franchises. The football insider added that Indiana’s Omar Cooper Jr. could pass him and be the third WR selected in Round 1.

The injury and drop issues should concern the Patriots as well. However, he has been in the debate about the best pass catcher in 2026 for several reasons. He is an outstanding route runner who should make an impact immediately in the NFL. He has a good size at 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds. Plus, he has shown a strong ability to consistently beat defenders for balls in the air.

If Tyson is still on the board when the Patriots are on the board at 31 — which is now very possible — the Patriots should and likely will jump at the chance of selecting him.