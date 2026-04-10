There have been rumors about the Cleveland Browns potentially trading top star Myles Garrett for the last couple of years. The two-time Defensive Player of the Year even requested his exit a year ago before receiving an extension from the team.

While general manager Andrew Berry is saying the right things and claims he wants Garrett to finish his career in Cleveland, many NFL insiders still believe a deal is possible, including Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio. On Friday, he made a reasonable case for why a trade should not be ruled out and offered up a compelling piece of evidence.

“There’s the recent contract modification, which delays the deadline for Garrett’s offseason option bonuses from the 15th day of the league year in March until seven days before the start of the regular season,” Florio wrote. “Obviously, that allows the Browns to trade Garrett without paying the option bonus.”

A Myles Garrett trade still seems in play, and it could potentially happen just before or during this month’s NFL Draft. If that were the case, let’s look at six teams that could use their draft assets to acquire the seven-time Pro Bowler.

Dallas Cowboys

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The Dallas Cowboys still have a massive hole in their pass rush after trading Micah Parsons weeks before the start of the 2025 season. They are hoping to fill that void with one of this year’s top pass-rushing prospects. However, Garrett is not only a proven commodity, but he is arguably the best pass rusher in the game.

The Cowboys have two picks in Round 1, and an owner/general manager in Jerry Jones always willing to make bold moves. Could George Pickens be added to a potential deal to help make the money work? It would be much smarter to pay an elite player on defense after how bad they were on that side of the ball last year, instead of handing out big bucks to three players on offense (Pickens, CeeDee Lamb, and Dak Prescott).

New York Jets

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The New York Jets were a disaster last season and need all the help they can get. So having two first-round picks this season is a big plus. However, they are a team in a major market, and bringing in box office stars will always appeal to ownership.

However, they could also choose to give the Browns just one of their selections in Round 1 and instead offer up first-rounders in future years. Which isn’t a bad thing either. The chance to have the No. 2 overall pick this month and two picks in the top six would certainly interest Cleveland.

Pittsburgh Steelers

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The Pittsburgh Steelers have a league-leading 12 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, including the 21st overall selection. They also still have a solid chunk of salary cap space (via Over the Cap) to use toward Garrett’s contract.

The Steelers aren’t a franchise known for making big trades. And the Browns moving Garrett inside the division isn’t likely. But they could make an offer Cleveland can’t refuse. Such as their firsts in 2026 and 2027, as well as five or six more picks this year. Pittsburgh has five selections across Rounds 3 and 4 later this month.

Jacksonville Jaguars

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The Jacksonville Jaguars are tied for the second-most picks in this year’s draft with 11. But the biggest issue with a trade offer is that they don’t have a first-rounder this year. Plus, they lack notable cap space. However, for a team not too far off from being a serious force in the AFC, Garrett is the sort of target you make risky moves for.

Could a deal featuring their second and three first rounders this year, along with their first in 2027, plus players like Brian Thomas and/or Travon Walker, appeal to Cleveland? Getting the Browns on the horn and finding out is worth a try.

Philadelphia Eagles

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The idea of Myles Garrett on the Philadelphia Eagles should terrify the NFL. While it seems impossible, general manager Howie Roseman can never be underestimated. And as a team in title contention, giving up a late first-rounder would not be an issue. Furthermore, adding a star receiver like AJ Brown to the deal would be a very interesting sweetener.

The Eagles trading for Garrett is a long shot, but it can’t be completely ruled out as they pursue a second title in three years.

Washington Commanders

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The Washington Commanders could be a serious contender for a Myles Garrett trade on draft night. They have the seventh overall pick in the NFL Draft and close to $50 million in cap space, according to Over the Cap. After a surprising down season in 2025, Garrett is the sort of superstar who could get the Commanders back to the NFC Championship game next season.

Washington has the resources and the desperation to contend in 2026 to make Cleveland a bold offer during the NFL Draft.