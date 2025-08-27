The Minnesota Vikings have reunited with two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Adam Thielen, but one NFL reporter believes the team paid a “heavy price” to do so.

The Vikings sent a conditional 2026 fifth-round pick and 2027 fourth-rounder to the Carolina Panthers for Thielen, a conditional 2026 seventh-round selection and 2027 fifth-round pick.

Minnesota had worked with the Panthers for weeks to bring Thielen — who played college football at Minnesota State University-Mankato — back home. However, Sports Illustrated NFL reporter Albert Breer says the Vikings gave up too much.

“This is a pretty heavy price for the Vikings to pay,” Breer posted on X. “But they initiated the talks, and had to get the Panthers on board.”

The trade addresses Minnesota’s thin wide receiver corps heading into Monday night’s Week 1 matchup against the Chicago Bears. Jordan Addison is suspended for the first three games for violating the NFL’s Substances of Abuse Policy, Rondale Moore is out for the season with a knee injury, and Jalen Nailor missed practice recently with a hand issue.

Thielen is familiar with head coach Kevin O’Connell’s system, recording 70 catches for 716 yards and six touchdowns in 2022 before being released following the season. He also has a connection with quarterback J.J. McCarthy after working out with him the previous two offseasons.

In two seasons with Carolina, Thielen caught 199 passes for 1,629 yards and nine touchdowns in 27 games.

Thielen returns to Minnesota where he spent his first 10 seasons, ranking third on the franchise’s reception list with 534. He also recorded 6,682 receiving yards and 55 touchdowns with the Vikings while making the Pro Bowl in 2017 and 2018.