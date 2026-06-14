The Minnesota Vikings just completed their mandatory minicamp for the summer. While most of the focus was on the starting quarterback competition between former No. 1 pick Kyler Murray and No. 10 pick J.J. McCarthy, there were other items that onlookers took note of too.

One group that will have a lot of eyeballs on them this fall is the remade defensive line. Two Pro Bowlers were let go in the name of cap relief, and two rookies are expected to take their place in the starting lineup. One of them, first-round pick Caleb Banks, is off to a hot start, even though he hasn’t had a chance to practice in full pads quite yet.

Go Ad-Free

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to , he’s been getting “phenomenal feedback” from the team’s assistant coaches regarding Banks.

“The feedback I’m getting from [assistant] coaches … has been phenomenal,” O’Connell said, “as far as his ability to hear information, retain it and apply it. There’s a lot of different ways we can be activating Caleb’s brain and the above-the-neck challenge of learning [defensive coordinator Brian Flores’] intricate system. I’m excited about where he’s at.”

Go Ad-Free

The Vikings made Banks the 18th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft back in April, and the selection was highly scrutinized at the time. Most analysts had Banks graded as a second-round pick, largely because the talented 6-foot-6 defensive lineman has had two surgeries to repair a foot that’s been broken three times since the start of his final season at Florida.

However, the Vikings are extremely confident in their staff, saying the Minnesota medical team is the best in business. In other words, the Vikings’ doctors have a plan to help Banks make sure he not only gets back to 100%, but can stay there for years to come.

Related: Bleacher Report Says Minnesota Vikings’ Super Bowl Window is ‘Closed’