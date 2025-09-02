Mike Vrabel and the Patriots made a shocking decision last week. The team released veteran safety Jabrill Peppers, who was expected to be a starting safety for the team in 2025.

There were rumors about the Patriots trading or cutting a starting safety this offseason, but those were about Kyle Dugger. Dugger struggled last season after signing a big extension, and those struggles carried over into this summer. As a result, it was reported that the team actively attempted to trade the safety before the roster cut deadline.

However, Dugger ended up staying on the team and Peppers was released instead. There wasn’t one 53-man roster projection that didn’t include Peppers, so it was definitely shocking to see the veteran be cut. Many wondered if it could have been due to Peppers’ recent legal situation, or if it was due to Peppers not fitting Vrabel’s scheme.

Well, the coach was asked about the reason for the move, and his answer? All of the above.

“[Scheme] was certainly not the issue,” Vrabel explained. “There’s a lot of reasons… We’re gonna try to do what’s best for the team… That’s a decision we had to make and again, I wish the best for Jabrill.”

It’s interesting that Vrabel said there’s “a lot of reasons” for Peppers’ release, without clarifying any. It would be irresponsible to speculate, but it is likely a combination of off-field and on-field reasons.

Although, on-field, Peppers has mostly performed well for the Patriots. In six games last season, Peppers collected 40 tackles, two tackles for loss, two pass deflections, and one interception. The defender received an elite 82.3 Pro Football Focus grade in his limited sample size in 2024.

It’s not like the Patriots have no plan at the safety spots now, though. Rookie Craig Woodson exceeded expectations this summer and appears to be in line for a starting role. Veteran Jaylinn Hawkins also appears to have earned a starting job, with Dugger, Dell Pettus, and Brenden Schooler providing depth.