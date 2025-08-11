Drake Maye is heading into his second season in the NFL with the New England Patriots after being selected with the No.3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The young quarterback had a promising rookie campaign that resulted in a Pro Bowl appearance, but Maye still has a lot to prove heading into Year 2.

Maye is expected to be New England’s quarterback of the future and potential long-term answer at the position. However, head coach Mike Vrabel isn’t expecting Maye to be perfect on the field at all times, but the first-year Patriots head coach does expect his quarterback to be a leader every single day.

During an appearance on The Greg Hill Show on WEEI 93.7 FM, Vrabel laid out his clear expectations for Maye, and leadership was the main aspect he focused on.

“The expectation is that he [Drake Maye] is leading this football team,” Vrabel said. “That’s what the job of the head coach and the quarterback is. That’s pretty much how this thing goes. And that he can’t take days off.”

“I mean, sometimes the performance isn’t going to be extraordinary, but the leadership and the demeanor has to be,” Vrabel added. “And I think he’s learning that. I love the fact that he’s willing to learn and push and try to do those things to where he’s demanding of everybody and making sure that everybody’s on the same page.”

The quarterback position is the most important spot on a football team, and leadership is a prominent aspect of the position. Maye will be counted on as a leader for the new-look Patriots under Vrabel despite being in just his second season.

New England is set to travel to Minnesota this week for a joint practice and preseason contest versus the Minnesota Vikings. Maye’s leadership will be put to the test, as the Patriots will be competing with a playoff team from last year, and it could end up being a tough week for the team.