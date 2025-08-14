The New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings met for their final joint practice on Thursday. New England will host Minnesota for a preseason game at Gillette Stadium on Saturday.

Thursday’s practice got heated between the two teams, as a fight broke out between multiple players. Of course, Mike Vrabel had to get involved.

A video taken by VikingzFanPage shows the Patriots’ head coach getting right in the middle of the scrimmish, trying to break things up. This is the second time Vrabel has gotten involved in a fight in training camp. The first time came during the Patriots’ August 5th joint practice with the Washington Commanders.

#Patriots HC Mike Vrabel in the bottom of the pile in this last fight here at #Vikings training camp: pic.twitter.com/RUeeeFiSBb — VikingzFanPage (@vikingzfanpage) August 14, 2025

Vrabel was named the head coach of the Patriots in January, the same team he played eight seasons for as a linebacker and won three Super Bowls. The Ohio State product had a successful tenure as the head coach of the Tennessee Titans from 2018 to 2023, leading the Titans to four winning seasons, three division titles, and a few signature playoff wins.

Now in New England, Vrabel will be looking to revitalize a franchise that has posted four losing seasons in the last five years. Vrabel has been known as an effective culture builder, and a coach players love to play for. That’s been on full display all camp.