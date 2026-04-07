The Miami Dolphins are entering a new era this year with a first-year head coach and general manager brought in to build a team around quarterback Malik Willis. With the 2026 NFL Draft nearing, it appears Miami could be one of the clubs that makes a splash move.

NFL insider Jason La Canfora recently reported that many around the NFL expect the Dolphins will trade down at least once, if not twice, during the early rounds of the NFL Draft.

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What’s not totally clear is exactly when we might see Miami trade down. It already has a pair of first-round picks (11th and 30th overall) with four top-75 selections and seven top-100 picks. While the 2026 NFL Draft class isn’t one of the strongest in recent years, there are already ample opportunities for the Dolphins front office to take multiple swings on this talent pool.

After being hired as Dolphins general manager, Jon-Eric Sullivan stated that his top priority is to build through the NFL Draft. It’s the same approach he learned from in his two decades spent with the Green Bay Packers, working his way up from football operations assistant to vice president of player personnel.

Given the number of Dolphins draft picks in 2026, the likeliest outcome might be Sullivan dealing picks this year for selections in higher rounds in the 2027 NFL Draft. Typically, a draft pick in the present year is worth a future pick one round higher. So, depending on how Miami navigates the board and negotiates, it could aim to stockpile multiple Day 2 picks in 2027.