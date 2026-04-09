A new Miami Dolphins report may have just revealed the full strategy for Jeff Hafley and Jon-Eric Sullivan’s first NFL Draft as the leaders of the program.

This has been a very busy offseason for the Dolphins. After a 7-10 finish, ownership decided to clean house of the team’s brain trust and brought in new leadership with Sullivan as general manager and Hafley as head coach. But that was just the beginning.

Over the last few weeks, the team has gone with an addition by subtraction strategy by trading Jaylen Waddle and Minkah Fitzpatrick and cutting Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, and Bradley Chubb. It has been a major overhaul that comes with a ton of dead cap and serious limitations to fill those holes. That is why the 2026 draft will be so important in year one for Sullivan and Hafley.

Miami Dolphins to wait until Days 2 and 3 of the draft to select receivers?

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Green Bay Packers disciples need to hit on their picks later this month and set the stage for better seasons to come. But how will they go about doing that? Well, according to ESPN NFL expert Jordan Reid, it will be by following the blueprint they learned in Green Bay, but could also include an “aggressive” use of the extra draft assets they have.

“I expect the Dolphins to be very active throughout the draft after stripping their roster to the studs this offseason,” Reid wrote. “Sullivan comes from the Packers’ tree, and Green Bay has historically valued premium positions in Round 1 and pass catchers on Days 2 and 3.

“I think that trend will continue, as adding linemen is likely early. But with 11 picks, the Dolphins could get aggressive and move up the board for a prospect they really covet.”

The Dolphins have seven picks in the top 100 spots of the NFL Draft. So while they took on a lot of debt to overhaul the roster, they will have a lot of opportunities in the first three rounds to get a lot of good players. Or, they can move up and get prospects they are in love with because they have the assets to move up.