Mel Kiper Jr. outraged as Shedeur Sanders’ unprecedented 2025 NFL Draft falls continues into Day 3

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders remains undrafted in what has become the most stunning slide in NFL Draft history. Widely projected as the second quarterback in this class, Sanders finds himself without a team as Day 3 begins Saturday at 12 p.m. ET, prompting ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper to call the situation “disgusting.”

After the third round concluded Friday night with numerous quarterback-needy teams passing him over, Kiper expressed disbelief that Sanders remains available.

“I think it’s disgusting,” said Kiper. “I don’t understand what the heck is going on with this. This player was high on my board. It’s never happened before in 47 years where a player that high has dropped this far into the fourth round at quarterback.”

Kiper defended Sanders’ abilities while questioning what teams are seeing.

“Sitting there in round four with other quarterbacks being taken who aren’t as good as Shedeur, aren’t even close, in my opinion, in terms of accuracy, toughness, arm strength is certainly more than good enough. Outside of not having a rocket arm, 4.6 speed, and a big frame, 6-3, 230-pound frame, what is he lacking? Somebody’s gonna have to explain that one to me.”

Five quarterbacks have been selected ahead of Sanders: Cam Ward, Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough, Jalen Milroe and Dillon Gabriel.

Sanders’ landing spot will be a compelling storyline to follow as Day 3 unfolds.