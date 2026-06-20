After grinding through nine straight NFL seasons and then a few comeback tours for good measure, Marshawn Lynch officially hung up his cleats in 2020. But while “Beast Mode” was bulldozing defenders on Sundays, he was making an even smarter play off the field.

Lynch revealed that he never touched a dime of his NFL salary, instead living off the money he earned through endorsement deals.

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The former Seahawks star wasn’t just protecting his own bag, either. In league circles, Lynch earned a reputation as a go-to financial mentor, often helping younger teammates understand how to maximize benefits such as their 401(k) plans and build long-term wealth.

Dov Kleiman recently shared a clip on X of Marshawn Lynch dropping some veteran-level financial wisdom, explaining how he learned to make his money work overtime instead of spending it the moment it hit his account. Kleiman wrote, “Insane: Marshawn Lynch reveals that he didn’t touch any of the $56,769,878 he made while playing in the NFL…”

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Insane: Marshawn Lynch reveals that he didn’t touch any of the $56,769,878 he made while playing in the NFL.



"On my off days, I’d go work with these brands and get a bag, bring in a couple 100 bands, and I could just eat off that and not worry bout my game check."



A true role… pic.twitter.com/qolixNjn7q — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 20, 2026

The advice carries extra weight when you consider Lynch’s own track record. Back in 2016, shortly before announcing his retirement during Super Bowl week, reports surfaced that the former Seahawks star had never spent any of the roughly $56 million he earned in NFL salary over nine seasons. Instead, Lynch was reportedly living off the estimated $5 million per year he made through endorsements and business ventures.

That’s a rare playbook in a league where financial struggles after retirement are surprisingly common. Despite earning millions during their careers, many former NFL players find themselves in financial trouble within a few years of leaving the game. Short career spans, lavish spending, poor investments, and a lack of financial education have all contributed to the problem.

Lynch saw those cautionary tales firsthand. Early in his career, he watched fellow players earn life-changing money only to lose it after football. The experience convinced him to think long-term with his finances. His message to younger players is simple: save your money, invest wisely, and don’t blow your paycheck chasing luxury cars or designer labels.

Instead, Lynch encourages athletes to put their money into assets that can grow over time, particularly real estate. It’s the same mindset that helped Beast Mode build wealth beyond football. While he made a living trucking defenders on the field, some of his smartest moves came off it—proving that protecting the bag can be just as important as protecting the football.