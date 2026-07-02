It’s hard to watch a major network like ESPN stumble this badly, but that’s exactly what happened with their handling of the Michael Pennel Jr. story.

On June 18, 2026, the outlet published a piece that painted the veteran defensive lineman as a person of interest in the death of a woman whose body was later found on property he once owned in the Dominican Republic.

Go Ad-Free

ESPN’s Rush to Judgment Exposed

The story leaned on witness interviews and some police documents that painted a picture of possible involvement. But it barely had time to breathe before it was yanked offline. In its place, ESPN posted a terse little update saying parts of the reporting were off and the whole thing had been pulled.

“ESPN has determined the story contained errors and has removed it,” . “Since the publication of the story, Pennel’s representatives have provided ESPN with documentation, including travel and financial records, supporting Pennel’s statements to ESPN that he was not in the Dominican Republic at the time the woman disappeared.”

Go Ad-Free

Amazing. But other than that, they nailed it.

A couple of weeks ago, ESPN published an article suggesting that Michael Pennel, Jr. murdered a young woman on his property. Today, they retracted that story and it appears to be 100% untrue. Just a wildly inaccurate report of the most serious allegations. pic.twitter.com/yLrL5tqhjH — Max Schatzow (@AdviserCounsel) July 1, 2026

What makes this especially bad is how quickly ESPN jumped to the dramatic conclusions without properly checking the basics. Pennel had already pushed back hard months earlier when the first reports surfaced, telling ESPN directly that he wasn’t involved and wasn’t even in the country at the time.

Instead of slowing down and digging deeper, ESPN went ahead with the more explosive version anyway. And ended up with egg on their face.

Pennel’s Legal Team Drops Proof

Once the story was out, Pennel’s new legal team at Kaleo Legal stepped in with the receipts. Extensive receipts.

They provided passport stamps, travel documents, banking records, photos, and even geotracking data showing he was in Denver, Colorado, dealing with a sports injury in September 2021 — the exact time the woman went missing. He wasn’t anywhere near the Dominican Republic.

On top of that, they confirmed he owned the property but never lived there, and he had actually saved security camera footage from the night in question that showed trespassers. He shared that video with Dominican authorities himself.

The damage was already done by then. The original story got picked up and shared widely before ESPN quietly yanked it. For someone like Pennel, who’s spent years in the league and won Super Bowls, having his name dragged into a murder investigation like that — even briefly — is brutal. His attorney summed it up best, saying the past few weeks had been a nightmare for him.

“He is relieved to have all this behind him and is excited to resume his football career,” the lawyer said.

ESPN had the chance to get this right and didn’t. They owe Pennel a lot more than a quiet correction.