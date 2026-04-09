The Las Vegas Raiders are continuing to build their foundation for the 2026 season. On Wednesday, quarterback Kirk Cousins spoke to Las Vegas media for the first time since signing earlier in the week.

Coming out of Michigan State in 2012 as a fourth-round pick, he has been through a lot as he prepares for his 15th NFL season.

Cousins Isn’t in Las Vegas to Just Play, He’s There to Lead

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Although playing in the AFC West is new territory, Cousins reunites with familiar faces. He was with head coach Klint Kubiak, offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko and offensive line coach Rick Dennison during their time together in Minnesota.

“It’s a real privilege to work with Klint again,” Cousins said Wednesday. “I think highly of him as a person. I think highly of his system, his staff, Rick, Andrew, the way they marry run and the pass. It’s a system that makes a lot of sense. Excited to get with them again.

“Same for Tom (Brady). Not a lot of ownership groups would have someone with that kind of on-field experience that can talk ball with you at the level he can. I think that can be a competitive advantage up ahead.”

That experience — from Brady to Cousins to the rest of the quarterback room — goes a long way.

Cousins is focused on the team rather than his own numbers.

“We all want to play, but I made this clear to Klint — the best player needs to play,” said Cousins, who spent the past two seasons in Atlanta before coming to Las Vegas. “If that’s not me, I don’t want to be out there. I don’t think that’s the best thing for the team. I’m excited to help lead, help influence in the locker room, do my part and most importantly, help our team win.”

That kind of unselfishness will resonate well beyond the quarterback room.

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Las Vegas Raiders Quarterback Room Goals

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With GM John Spytek and the front office all but certain to select Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick in two weeks, the quarterback room continues to take shape.

“I’ve watched him from a distance,” Cousins said of Mendoza. “He had an incredible college career. I got to run into him yesterday on his draft visit. Seems like a high-caliber person. If we’re fortunate enough to get him here, it will be a privilege to work together.”

Cousins added that having the kind of accolades Mendoza does is something he may have wanted but has come to fully embrace the path that made him a perennial NFL starter.

“I didn’t win a national championship or a Heisman Trophy,” Cousins chuckled. “At his stage, he’s much ahead of me. But if you’re talking about playing with timing, playing with accuracy, wanting to understand things, have good vision of the field, good feel for the position — those are traits that I’ve always tried to pride myself on in being accountable to your teammates.

“I haven’t studied Fernando, but from the little bit I’ve observed from a distance watching Big Ten games, he has a lot of feel for the position.”

Related: Fernando Mendoza Dazzles at Indiana Pro Day as Las Vegas Raiders Zero In on No. 1 Pick

The Cousins Big Ten Connection

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That Big Ten thread running through the Raiders’ quarterback room — including Brady, who played at Michigan — will be on full display, especially if Las Vegas drafts Mendoza.

Alongside Aidan O’Connell, who walked on at Purdue before being drafted in the fourth round in 2023, the projected trio of Cousins and Mendoza features three very different NFL origin stories.

“I’m sure come the fall when they play each other, we’ll be talking about it,” Cousins said. “There’s always the fraternity of Big Ten quarterbacks. It’s fun also seeing the journeys getting to the NFL.

“You realize being a 5-star and being the top guy, many times, isn’t the best path to win the long game. It’s about winning the long game. Sometimes, it’s about Aidan O’Connell being a walk-on. Guys who win the long game often don’t have the red carpet, but it gives them the grit and toughness where they learn the tough times don’t last but tough people do — and it produces the right habits. I think our owner Tom Brady would have said something similar about his own path. It’s a part of the journey.”

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How Kirk Cousins Provides His Leadership

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As a 14-year veteran, Cousins has seen plenty. Washington selected Robert Griffin III three rounds ahead of him in 2012 — a situation not unlike what Cleveland navigated last year with Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders competing for the No. 1 spot.

All three current quarterbacks in the Raiders organization — Brady, Cousins and O’Connell — have their own NFL story. And for the room overall, the goal is to set the standard for younger signal-callers.

“We spend so much time together in the room,” Cousins said. “I am going to get to know Aidan so well over the next few weeks. I’ve always leaned so heavily on the other guys in the room. The other quarterbacks almost become like another coach.

“We’re always kind of a working force in that room together, trying to help each other, all pulling the same direction. There’s just so much that you’re always together, supporting one another. My best years have always been when the quarterback room is really strong.”

That leadership will go a long way as Cousins re-learns the offense and play-calling. And the unselfish mentality will pay dividends come Week 1.

Cousins says Kubiak preached “Ride for the brand” and “Play with shocking effort” as a message to the team heading into the new season.

Kirk Cousins Impressed by Raiders Facility

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Now with his fourth NFL organization, Cousins is adjusting to the Raiders’ practice facility in Henderson — about 10 miles southeast of Las Vegas. The facility earned a top-six grade in last month’s NFLPA facility report card.

“I’m learning about the culture,” Cousins said. “The NFLPA grades are real. Minnesota’s facility was brand new when I got there in 2018. This is even a step above. The cafeteria, everything is highly intuitive where everything is laid out. This is the first time I’ve been in a meeting room with a window. I am used to being in a bunker. So I get to look out at these beautiful mountains every day and I say, ‘It’s amazing.’ It’s a great facility.”

The Raiders earned an A-minus or better in food/dining, the training room, training staff, weight room and nutritionist/dietitian. They also received an “A” grade on team ownership.

Cousins also appreciated the touches around the building honoring franchise history, including founder Al Davis.

“I love seeing the quotes from Al Davis all over the building,” he said. “I think my favorite is, ‘The greatness of the Raiders lies within its future.’ It’s such a cool quote to really say the best is yet to come. I think it’s a quote filled with hope and I love walking by it every day. I also love seeing the Autumn Wind written on the wall as you walk in.”

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