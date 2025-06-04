Las Vegas Raiders should target these three post-June 1 trades, including Jalen Ramsey

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

In the coming days and weeks, teams will make post-June 1 cuts and trades for more cap savings on players who have fallen out of favor. The Las Vegas Raiders should look for help at linebacker and cornerback to compete with unproven players and older veterans on one-year deals.

Over the past couple of weeks, the Raiders have been able to evaluate how certain players fit in offensive and defensive systems during organized team activities (OTAs). They have 88 players on the roster, leaving room for a few additions.

With $36.2 million in cap space, Las Vegas can make a significant move before training camp.

Let’s look at three realistic trades the Raiders can make to address their most significant roster needs.

Raiders acquire cornerback Jalen Ramsey from Miami Dolphins

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Las Vegas Raiders receive: Cornerback Jalen Ramsey

Miami Dolphins receive: 2026 fourth-round pick

Ramsey is the top post-June 1 trade candidate. He confirmed reports that his time in Miami is over.

For the record btw, i’ve loved every city i’ve played in & the fans who supported! the anger is very misplaced at times but sometimes valid too 😂 but real ones kno the intentions always solid! …



a new chapter awaits — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) May 28, 2025

Since teams know that the Dolphins and Ramsey are set to part ways, the three-time All-Pro cornerback may not fetch more than a fourth- or fifth-round pick. If Miami takes a Day 3 pick for its top cornerback, general manager Tom Telesco should make an offer.

The Raiders have a young cornerback room that includes Jakorian Bennett, Decamerion Richardson and rookie Darien Porter. The Athletic’s Tashan Reed noted that Bennett has lined up with the second-team defense while returning from a season-ending shoulder injury at OTAs.

Ramsey would immediately improve the Raiders pass defense as a starter on the boundary who can also line up in the slot. In 2024, he didn’t make the AFC Pro Bowl roster but still logged 11 pass breakups and two interceptions while allowing an 83.2 passer rating in coverage.

Raiders trade for New England Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Las Vegas Raiders receive: Linebacker Jahlani Tavai

New England Patriots receive: 2026 sixth-round pick

The Raiders tried to acquire Patriots linebacker Christian Elliss, but New England matched their offer sheet to retain him. Las Vegas can make another attempt to pry a linebacker from the Patriots.

Over the last two years, Tavai has made some plays in pass coverage, recording three interceptions and 10 pass breakups since 2023. He hasn’t allowed more than one touchdown reception in a single season since 2020.

Tavai still has room for improvement in pass coverage, though he’s more equipped to handle those assignments than Elandon Roberts and Devin White.

Also, Tavai led the Patriots in tackles (115) last season by a wide margin and registered seven tackles for loss. Boston.com’s Colin McCarthy listed him as a cut candidate because the Patriots added Robert Spillane and Jack Gibbons in free agency. Tavai may be available on the trade block.

Raiders acquire nickelback Ugo Amadi from New Orleans Saints

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Las Vegas Raiders receive: Nickelback Ugo Amadi

New Orleans Saints receive: 2026 fifth-round pick

Amadi has a history with Raiders head coach Pete Carroll. The Seattle Seahawks selected him in the fourth round of the 2019 draft when Carroll was their head coach.

Seattle traded Amadi before his fourth season, but he had a couple of solid years with the team in the slot. Between 2020 and 2021, he recorded 89 tackles, six for loss, 13 pass breakups, one interception, and two forced fumbles while allowing just one touchdown in coverage.

Amadi has lined up in the slot for most of his career and worked his way into the starting nickelback role with the Saints this past season. He could be an upgrade over Darnay Holmes, who doesn’t have much competition in the slot.

Maurice Moton covers the Raiders for Sportsnaut. You can follow him on Twitter at @MoeMoton.