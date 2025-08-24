The Las Vegas Raiders thought they had a complete quarterback room after acquiring Geno Smith to be their new starter. Add him to a QB room that also features backups Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew, and the Raiders’ group looks pretty strong for the 2025 season.

Unfortunately, O’Connell fractured his wrist and now he’ll be sidelined somewhere between six and eight weeks. His injury leaves the Raiders a bit light at the position, and now head coach Pete Carroll said the Raiders are hunting for an “experienced player who can help us.”

So, that leads us to highlight five quarterbacks who could become the next Raiders backup, including free agents and trade opportunities.

Brett Rypien

Coach Carroll already admitted that he’d like the Raiders to add a veteran who can step in at a moment’s notice. That knocks out potential targets such as Hendon Hooker. If a low-cost vet is what they want, then turning to new free agent Brett Rypien could make a lot of sense. He’s spent the last year-plus in Kevin O’Connell’s system, getting an advanced education, and now he could bring that to the Raiders’ QB room. As the nephew of former Super Bowl-winning QB Mark Rypien, Brett has been getting an advanced education all 29 years of his life.

Tyler Huntley

While his lone Pro Bowl season may have been a fluke, as several others rejected the opportunity, Tyler Huntley still brings five years of experience to the table. That includes 25 appearances and 14 starts. Heck, he even started a playoff game in 2022. While he doesn’t have the strongest arm, Huntley offers some dual-threat versatility, and the free agent is well-liked in the locker room.

Case Keenum

Case Keenum has been through the ringer as an NFL quarterback, experiencing several ups and downs throughout his 11-year career. Now 37 years old, Keenum isn’t ascending at this point in his career, but he definitely qualifies as a veteran. With 66 starts under his belt, including an 11-3 season with the Vikings in 2017, Keenum could still have a few miracles in his arm.

Kenny Pickett

If the Raiders want a QB who has some experience but still offers some long-term upside, then former first-round pick Kenny Pickett could be an attractive fit. Pickett is still just 27 years old, but the former Super Bowl champion has 25 starts under his belt, and he’s already spent the bulk of the past season as the primary backup to Jalen Hurts, so assuming the same role behind Smith shouldn’t offer much change. Plus, the Browns have four quarterbacks, so an offer of something like a fifth-round pick could get the job done.

James Winston

If the Raiders want a highly capable backup, then Jameis Winston is the best solution out there. The New York Giants‘ backup QB doesn’t have any chance of becoming the starter in New York, even if Russell Wilson falters. With first-round rookie Jaxson Dart also waiting in the wings, the Giants really have no reason to hold onto Winston plus Tommy DeVito, but the former has more trade value and the former No. 1 pick fits the Raiders’ needs.

