Several teams will be looking for new head coaches this offseason. That could include the Cleveland Browns, who have had Kevin Stefanski leading the charge for the past six seasons.

Yet, with the Browns entering Week 14 at just 3-9, Cleveland may decide to move on from their leader when the offseason arrives. If so, odds are other teams will have interest in hiring the two-time NFL Coach of the Year.

In fact, the two teams with current head coaching vacancies (New York Giants and Tennessee Titans) may be particularly attracted to Stefanski.

“Kevin Stefanski’s future comes up often in my conversations with people in the league due to the Browns’ 6-23 record the past two seasons. Another reason his name comes up: Several executives and coaches I’ve spoken to believe he’d be a prime candidate for a head coaching job elsewhere should Cleveland move on after the season. ‘He’s a good coach, experienced, two-time Coach of the Year — Cleveland is a hard place to win,’ an AFC executive said. ‘He might need a fresh start elsewhere.’



This year’s candidate pool is considered weaker than in previous years, which benefits a coach with Stefanski’s credentials. If let go, Stefanski would have the option to pursue a head-coaching job right away or take a year off, which worked brilliantly for Mike Vrabel after his Tennessee departure. That typically depends on what might be open a year from now, the viability of the candidate and whether that coach is simply burned out and needs a year. But the two jobs currently open (Giants and Titans) could use a mix of offensive acumen and experience, a mold that Stefanski fits.”

Stefanski holds a 43-53 record thus far, which actually isn’t bad considering the quarterbacks they’ve had to work with in Cleveland during his tenure. He’s also led them to the playoffs on two separate occasions, even winning a postseason game.

Perhaps another organization believes Stefanski could get better results from their rosters than their previous coaches did. Some franchises will prioritize a head coach with NFL experience, and that’s where Stefanski’s resume could help him stand out among the competition.

If Stefanski does get let go for any reason, it sure sounds like it won’t be long before he lands back on his feet in another organization.

