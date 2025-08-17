Kayshon Boutte has had a rollercoaster football career to this point. The receiver went from a top recruit out of a high school, to a sixth-round draft pick, to a promising weapon, to a potential cut candidate, and now back to a promising weapon.

The Patriots improved the pass-catcher group this offseason, so Boutte became an afterthought earlier this offseason. Stefon Diggs, Mack Hollins, Kyle Williams, and Pop Douglas all figured to play larger roles than Boutte, and many wondered if the LSU product would even make the team.

However, Boutte has refused to go away this summer, and now appears close to locking up a roster spot. Ja’Lynn Polk and Javon Baker, two 2024 draft picks, have failed to impress this summer, and Boutte has gladly stepped up in their place.

Boutte continued to impress last week in joint practices with the Vikings. Boutte’s squad won the intrasquad scrimmage and the receiver came down with a Hail Mary catch in Thursday’s practice. Patriots offensive coordinator Todd Downing praised the receiver after his nice week.

“Really impressed, proud of, happy for the way he’s approached this training camp,” receivers coach Todd Downing said of Boutte. “He’s a player that in the offseason was kind of figuring a couple things out about this offense and decided to make a commitment to doing things the right way and the way we know to be the winning formula. I think you’ve seen the results of that with his play and production.”

Boutte was one of the team’s five captains in Minnesota, joining Drake Maye, Marcus Jones, Harold Landry III, and Brenden Schooler, which also shows how far he’s come in earning the team’s trust.

Boutte was only targeted once in the game and he caught the pass for an eight-yard gain. Now, it seems like a sure thing that Boutte will be one of the receivers on the final roster. Efton Chism III, who was a standout once again, Javon Baker, Kendrick Bourne, and others, are competing for the final spot.