The Kansas City Chiefs made a big splash in NFL free agency this offseason by signing running back Kenneth Walker III to a $43 million contract. Now, just a few weeks after acquiring quarterback Justin Fields, it appears there’s another potential move Kansas City’s front office could be eyeing.

According to NFL insider Jason La Canfora, the Chiefs “really like” All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams and they are “ready to pounce” if contract negotiations between the future Hall of Famer and the San Francisco 49ers don’t pan out. However, he’s not the only tackle Kansas City is eyeing.

Related: Analyst Names Prospect Who Could Thrive with Kansas City Chiefs

La Canfora also noted that if Williams agrees to a revised contract with San Francisco, then the Chiefs could pivot to veteran offensive tackle Taylor Decker. He was released by the Detroit Lions in March, per his request, after the two sides failed to come to terms on an adjusted contract.

San Francisco has been pretty adamant publicly that it will resolve the contract issue with Williams and he won’t be traded. If he isn’t moved by the time the 2026 NFL Draft rolls around, it’s a safe assumption that the 49ers won’t give any consideration to moving him, as it would have a drastic impact on their ability to compete for the Super Bowl next season.

Related: Latest NFL Mock Draft Sees KC Chiefs Land Replacement for Star Player

Decker, who turns 33 years old in August, reportedly wants to play for a contender next season, but he isn’t willing to join one of Detroit’s rivals like the Green Bay Packers or Chicago Bears. Based on those circumstances, Kansas City would seem to be a good fit for him.

The Chiefs’ interest in Williams and Decker does feel a bit telling about the status of 2025 first-round pick Josh Simmons heading into the summer. He missed multiple games during his rookie season due to personal issues involving his family. While Simmons returned to the field in Week 11, he suffered a season-ending wrist injury on Nov. 27.

If Decker is signed, one thing worth noting is that the 10-year veteran has played left tackle throughout the entirety of his career. So, if he were signed, either the Chiefs’ first-round pick in 2025 will be starting at right tackle or their top free-agent signee from a year ago, Jaylon Moore, will spend a second consecutive season as a swing tackle.