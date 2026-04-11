The Kansas City Chiefs moved Trent McDuffie in a trade and saw Jaylen Watson walk in free agency this offseason. Leaving a noticeable hole in the secondary. While there’s belief in Kristian Fulton and Nohl Williams, the numbers don’t lie—those two logged under 700 combined snaps in 2025, compared to over 1,500 from McDuffie and Watson. That’s a massive chunk of reps—and trust—missing from the back end.

In today’s pass-first NFL, you can never have enough dogs in the secondary. If the Chiefs want to keep their defense playoff-ready, adding firepower at corner in the 2026 NFL Draft isn’t just smart—it’s necessary. There are snaps up for grabs, roles waiting to be claimed, and a clear need for impact talent on the outside.

Expect Kansas City to be aggressive at CB early in the draft as they look to reload, not rebuild, for another Super Bowl run. Let’s break down the top five cornerbacks who could be on their radar in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Mansoor Delane

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Mansoor Delane is CB1 in this class, period. Elite production, elite résumé. He locked things down in 2025—gave up just 13 catches all season while earning unanimous All-American honors and First-Team All-SEC. That’s some shutdown corner territory. Turn on the tape, and it gets even better.

He’s scheme-versatile, thriving in press-man and zone-match looks, and he’s done it across systems—from Virginia Tech to LSU. The production backs it up: 191 career tackles, 27 PBUs, 8 picks, plus a strong 2025 run at LSU with 2 INTs and 11 PBUs. Delane is a sure-shot tone-setter. Put him with the Chiefs, and that secondary reload gets real scary, real quick.

Jermod McCoy

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Jermod McCoy’s 2024 season at Tennessee was the kind of résumé that gets a CB into Round 1 conversations. With 44 tackles, 4 INTs, and 12–13 PBUs depending on the stat sheet you’re looking at. On top of that, he posted an 89.6 PFF coverage grade—top 3 in the SEC and top 10 nationally. That’s lockdown production in a conference loaded with NFL receivers.

From a Chiefs perspective, this is exactly the profile that hits. In a Steve Spagnuolo defense, it’s not just about traits—you need corners who can find the ball, hold up in coverage, and finish plays. McCoy checks all three boxes. He’s sticky in coverage and plays the ball like a receiver. Led Tennessee with 4 picks, stacked up double-digit pass breakups, and even snagged one in a statement win over Alabama. That’s the kind of turnover juice Spags lives off—flip the field, punish late throws, and swing momentum in one snap.

Keith Abney II

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Keith Abney’s calling card is as clean as it gets; he finds the football. His 2024 tape backs it up—5 picks, 9 PBUs, around 38 tackles, and consistent takeaway production year over year. This isn’t a one-season flash; it’s a pattern. His ball tracking and timing at the catch point? Elite. He plays the QB’s eyes, trusts his instincts, and shows up right when it matters.

And unlike some ball-hawk corners, he’s not afraid to get his hands dirty—comes downhill, hits with intent, and holds his own in run support. In the AFC, where offenses will test your discipline snap after snap, that matters. Abney isn’t just a playmaker—he’s assignment-sound, physical, and instinctive. That’s how you earn snaps in Kansas City.

Brandon Cisse

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Brandon Cisse is exactly the kind of long, physical corner NFL teams love to bet on. He’s got that prototype build—around 6’1”–6’2”, long arms, wide wingspan—the kind of frame that lets you get hands on receivers early and wreck timing at the line of scrimmage. Press-man? That’s his lane. He thrives on physical reroutes, disrupting releases, and making life uncomfortable from snap one.

Furthermore, there’s legit safety conversion upside, as he can be a tone-setter on special teams early, and he’s got the traits to handle outside CB duties or take on matchup-specific assignments. Cisse is a traits-heavy, scheme-flexible defender with upside—and that’s exactly the kind of bet teams like the Kansas City Chiefs love to make on Day 2.

D’Angelo Ponds

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D’Angelo Ponds is flat-out one of the most productive DBs in this class—and the numbers jump off the page. Back in 2023, he stuffed the stat sheet with 51 tackles, 7 INTs, and a ridiculous 21 PBUs. Add in Freshman All-American honors, and you’ve got a guy who didn’t just show up—he took over from Day 1. Ponds profiles as a high-end nickel/slot weapon at the next level.

He’s got a knack for jumping passing lanes, elite route recognition, and the kind of QB-reading instincts that lead to game-changing plays. If you want an instant-impact nickel who brings juice, versatility, and turnover production, Ponds is your guy.