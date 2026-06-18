Former Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas is congratulated by Josh Cribbs after being inducted into the Browns Ring of Honor at against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 in Cleveland.

Joe Thomas was the third overall pick by the Cleveland Browns in the 2007 NFL Draft from the Wisconsin Badgers. He played in the NFL from 2007-2017. Thomas made it to the Pro Bowl 10 times in his NFL career. He was a first-team All-Pro six times during his elite NFL career. Thomas never missed a play during his NFL career.

In the 2017 season, he recorded over 10,000 consecutive snaps played on September 17. Thomas was the first ever player in NFL history to accomplish that feat. A few weeks later on October 22, 2017, his streak snapped at 10,363 career snaps. He suffered a torn triceps injury in his left arm. Sadly, that would be it for his NFL career. Thomas announced his retirement on March 14, 2018. He is already in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and one of the best Browns players in franchise history.

Go Ad-Free

Cleveland Browns legend and NFL Hall of Fame Joe Thomas interviews Browns Denzel Ward during the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Huntington Bank Field in Brook Park, Ohio on April 30, 2026. Mandatory credit: Mike Cardew/Akron Beach Journal

Profootballfocus.com writer Nathan Jahnke wrote about the best offensive players and defensive players that the Browns franchise has had over the last 20 seasons in the NFL. Cleveland’s offensive line was a very underrated unit. Thomas was no surprise the best left tackle that this franchise has had over the last 20 seasons. Jahnke said, “The strength of the Browns’ offense has been their offensive line, anchored by Hall of Fame left tackle Joe Thomas. All three interior linemen earned at least three Pro Bowl or All-Pro selections during their time in Cleveland. Mitchell Schwartz didn’t begin earning All-Pro recognition until after joining the Kansas City Chiefs, but right tackles had a much harder path to those honors during that era. Even so, Schwartz ranked as the second-highest-graded right tackle in the NFL during his four seasons with the Browns.”

Other than Thomas, Joel Bitonio was the best left guard this franchise has had over the last two decades. He recently retired and was a fan favorite as well for the Browns. Alex Mack was the center, Wyatt Teller was the right guard, and Mitchell Schwartz was the right tackle. It was a shame that Thomas never made it to the playoffs in his NFL career. He was one of the primary leaders in this locker room.

Go Ad-Free

Cleveland Browns legend and NFL Hall of Fame Joe Thomas addresses the audience at the Cleveland Browns groundbreaking ceremony for the new Huntington Bank Field in Brook Park, Ohio on April 30, 2026. Mandatory Credit: Mike Cardew/Akron Beach Journal

After Thomas retired from the NFL, he lost around 50 pounds. At this moment in his life, it doesn’t look like he played on the offensive line in the NFL, but Thomas no doubt did and was proficient at a high level. To go along with that, he has appeared on the NFL Network. Thomas is also a part of the Thursday night football crew on Amazon Prime. He is a very good NFL analyst.

Thomas is also a guest on various Cleveland sports radio shows talking about the Browns. Cleveland made the playoffs twice since he retired from the NFL. Thomas’s life has been different since leaving the NFL, but his offensive play is no doubt one of the best the NFL has ever seen. To go along with being in Canton, Ohio, he was also inducted to the College Football Hall of Fame in 2019 as well.