Joe Burrow is poised for a massive bounce-back year in Cincinnati. The Bengals are all-in on Burrow, and 2026 could be his biggest season yet. Cincinnati’s fortunes have always been tied to its franchise quarterback, and last year was a reminder of just how much they rely on No. 9. Injuries limited Burrow to just eight games, derailing the Bengals’ playoff hopes and leaving the offense searching for answers.

Now fully healthy and back under center, Burrow enters the season with expectations sky-high. If he stays upright, Cincinnati has every reason to believe it can make a serious run in the AFC. That’s why Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport recently named Burrow one of the league’s top Comeback Player of the Year candidates. But while fans focus on stats, touchdowns, and wins, Burrow recently pulled back the curtain on a side of an athlete’s journey that rarely gets the spotlight.

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Joe Burrow Opens Up About NFL Paycheck Reality

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

During a recent appearance on the Full Send podcast, Burrow opened up about one of the biggest reality checks he got after entering the NFL: taxes.

Another user shared a clip from the interview on X, in which the Bengals QB revealed he received $12 million from a $24 million signing bonus. ‘The first thing I did was call my financial advisor and ask, What the hell happened?”

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Joe Burrow says seeing his rookie signing bonus hit his account was one of the wildest moments of his life.



“My rookie deal was worth about $36 million over four years, with everything guaranteed.”



“My signing bonus alone was around $24.6 million.”



“The first thing I did was… pic.twitter.com/xmDhi7b17Z — KΞRL_✂️ (@KRL_defi_) June 12, 2026

Burrow explained that his fully guaranteed rookie contract was worth roughly $36 million over four years, with a signing bonus of about $24.6 million. Like many first-round picks, he expected the full amount to hit his account.

“My rookie deal was worth about $36 million over four years, with everything guaranteed,” Burrow said. “My signing bonus alone was around $24.6 million. The first thing I did was call my financial advisor and ask, ‘What the hell happened?’ I thought I was getting the full $24 million. Then I realized taxes had already taken a huge chunk of it. You look at the account and think, ‘Wait — where did the other $12 million go?’”

While Burrow has cashed in since then with a blockbuster extension, staying healthy has been the biggest challenge of his NFL career. Injuries have sidelined him for significant stretches in three of his six seasons, forcing the Bengals to navigate without their franchise signal-caller.

Even so, Burrow has already built an impressive résumé, earning three Pro Bowl selections and taking home Comeback Player of the Year honors twice.

Now entering the season healthy and fully in command of Cincinnati’s offense, Burrow could once again find himself in the running for Comeback Player of the Year. If he puts together a full season behind center, don’t be surprised if his name starts showing up in the MVP conversation as well.

For a quarterback who’s already proven he can bounce back from adversity, another comeback campaign may be just one healthy season away.

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