Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones revealed a shocking failed trade that would have seen the New York Jets land Micah Parsons and a first-round pick before the season started.

It can’t be sugarcoated. Year one in New York for new head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey has been a big disappointment. In the offseason, the narrative was that the previous regime was the problem and that Glenn and Mougey would be able to get a talented roster back to being competitive in 2025.

Instead, the Jets enter Week 13 of the season with a sad 2-9 record after starting the year 0-7. It’s why, before the NFL trade deadline, the Jets were sellers and moved not only talented cornerback Sauce Gardner, but also fellow Pro Bowler Quinnen Williams. The moves were divisive among New York fans, but a case could be made that they were smart considering the draft assets the team got back in return.

In the deal that sent Williams to the Cowboys, the Jets got a 2027 first-round pick, a 2026 second-round pick, and defensive tackle Mazi Smith. However, according to Dallas owner and GM Jerry Jones, the Jets got an even better offer for the three-time Pro Bowler that makes the New York front office look ridiculous.

NY Jets missed out on Micah Parsons trade

#DallasCowboys owner Jerry Jones tells @TheFreddyD and @Blakelive__ that he offered the Jets a first-round pick and Micah Parsons for DT Quinnen Williams in training camp.



"I thought that much of Williams. He's showing you what he can do for a defense." pic.twitter.com/HeqmsfrNv0 — 105.3 The FAN (@1053thefan) November 28, 2025

During his weekly spot on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Jones claimed a few months back, he offered the Jets superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons and a future first-round pick for Williams. “I thought that much of Williams. He’s showing you what he can do for a defense,” he said.

Jones added that the deal never got finalized because the Jets didn’t have the salary cap space necessary to pay Parsons. The soon-to-be five-time Pro Bowler forced his way out of Dallas in search of a new long-term deal. He got it after the trade to the Green Bay Packers in a four-year, $186 million pact.

Parsons is currently third in the league with 12.5 sacks, and he is a major reason why the Packers are a title contender this season. The fact that the Jets didn’t try and find a way to free up cap space is mind-boggling. If you have the chance to get a generational talent, you have to make it happen.

Would he have made them a playoff team this year? Maybe not. But he is one of the 10 best players in the sport and is only 26.