Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has irked his fan base after admitting his team is a “soap opera 365 days a year.”

Jones made the comment during a red carpet interview before the premiere of Netflix’s “America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys” documentary.

“The Cowboys are a soap opera 365 days a year. When it gets slow, I stir it up,” Jones said. “And so it’s wonderful to have the great athletes, have the great players, but there’s something more there. There’s sizzle, there’s emotion and if you will, there’s controversy. That controversy is good stuff in terms of keeping and having people’s attention.”

The Cowboys owner has certainly stirred things up this training camp, refusing to negotiate with All-Pro defensive end Micah Parsons and his agent as both sides remain dug in on a contract impasse. Parsons revealed he spoke to Jones months ago about an extension and asked him to speak with his agent to get a deal done, while Jones believes he had a handshake agreement with Parsons, despite nothing being put in writing. Parsons has requested a trade.

Cowboys fans were quite displeased with Jones’ “soap opera” comments, taking to social media to express their frustration:

Jerry Jones said that it's a soap opera 365 days a year and he's proud of that, he even admitted that he'll stir things up to keep it that. We need an owner and GM that'll approach things with a "here to work" mentality and let the players and coaches focus on getting better. — J.J. (@Jjgomez560) August 13, 2025

He finally said the quiet part out loud. 🤡 — Chris Austin (@CAustinComedy) August 13, 2025

This is all a roll out for his Documentary. At the expense Parsons. Smh. Typical Cowboys. — JRU (@SCybrog39824) August 13, 2025

Bro doesn’t care about winning at all lol — Robbie Bangers (@RobertSportsBet) August 13, 2025

old skeleton is ruining everything — KILLA¬¬ (@Killa11211) August 13, 2025

That’s the problem. That’s all he cares about. That doesn’t translate to wins, just 💰 ….but I ain’t letting it get me this season. I’m already expecting a terrible year so this just apart of the routine for me lol — Kakarot (@ShadBoogie) August 13, 2025

Beyond the Parsons situation, the Cowboys are entering the season with a new head coach after Mike McCarthy was fired following a 7-10 campaign. Instead of seeking an outside voice for a fresh start, Jones promoted offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer, who is serving as a head coach for the first time in his career. The move was widely criticized.

It’s been 30 years since the Cowboys last appeared in and won a Super Bowl. They haven’t reached an NFC Championship game in that same span. As long as Jones remains in charge, it appears he will continue prioritizing his “soap opera” over winning championships.