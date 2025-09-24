While the Kansas City Chiefs have been linked to a potential trade to improve their wide receiver room in recent weeks, a new report suggests one specific running back should be on their wish list.

According to ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler, the Chiefs should soon have enough weapons returning to be far better at passing the ball than they have been over the first three weeks. However, they don’t have internal reinforcements to improve the rushing attack. That’s why he thinks Miami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright could be on their trade wish list.

“Miami isn’t playing running back Jaylen Wright, who had a lot of fans in the 2024 draft. It might be worth a call for Kansas City,” he wrote.

During their 1-2 start to the season, the team’s vaunted passing game has been mediocre, as Patrick Mahomes has thrown for over 250 yards just once. However, that should change in the next few weeks. Xavier Worthy (shoulder) and Rashee Rice (suspension) will be back soon. And along with the rise of Tyquan Thornton, there is hope for that part of the offense.

Patrick Mahomes is Chiefs leading rusher after 3 games

However, despite Isiah Pacheco being healthy, Mahomes has actually led the team in rushing in two of their three games. The combo of Pacheco and Kareem Hunt is not working, so it makes sense that Fowler thinks the Chiefs could try to bring in a different look.

Jaylen Wright was drafted by the Dolphins in Round 4 of last year’s draft. But he is currently stuck behind De’Von Achane and Ollie Gordon II on the RB depth chart. In his final year in college at Tennessee, he had a breakout season as he rushed for 1,013 yards and averaged over seven yards per carry.

A case can be made that the offensive line is the bigger issue, and not who is running the ball. However, Wright will be easier to get in a trade compared to an impact lineman. So it might be worth it to see if a different look can help improve the Chiefs’ rushing attack.