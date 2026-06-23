The star-studded wedding of social media influencer Haley Cavinder and Dallas Cowboys Tight end Jake Ferguson at the iconic Biltmore Hotel was straight out of a storybook. From a custom-designed lace gown to a personalized ranch dressing fountain, the couple packed their big day with memorable touches that had fans buzzing.

But while the lavish details stole plenty of headlines, one decision generated the most chatter. Cavinder and Ferguson called an audible on tradition, opting for a kid-free wedding and making it clear their celebration was strictly for the grown-ups.

Go Ad-Free

Inside Jake Ferguson and Haley Cavinder’s Party-First Wedding

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ferguson and Cavinder took to Instagram to share that they had officially tied the knot with a dreamy carousel from their big day, leading off with the classic First Kiss shot and a simple caption: “Mr. & Mrs.”

The ceremony itself featured plenty of personal touches. Former NFL quarterback and Ferguson’s ex-teammate Will Grier officiated the wedding, while the newlyweds made their entrance to Fergie’s Fergalicious. Their first dance came to Brad Paisley’s Then, capping off a celebration that felt equal parts elegant and fun. Ferguson previously revealed that the Biltmore Hotel’s old-school Miami charm made it the perfect venue for what he envisioned as “a big party with all our people.” While he joked that his main responsibility during wedding planning was knowing when to show up, the Cowboys star did have one non-negotiable: a ranch dressing fountain. “He’s obsessed with ranch,” Cavinder said, as per GQ.

Go Ad-Free

For the ceremony, Cavinder suited up in a custom lace princess gown by Galia Lahav, whose client list includes Paris Hilton, Simone Biles, Vanessa Hudgens, and Beyoncé. Ferguson, meanwhile, looked ready for primetime in a Bond-inspired white dinner jacket crafted by Mitch Purgason of Stitched by Mitch. The tight end opted for a white-jacket, black-pants combo, calling it “all Miami action.”

And after signing a four-year, $52 million extension with the Cowboys last offseason, Ferguson wasn’t shy about rewarding his squad. The 27-year-old reportedly gifted his groomsmen custom golf putters and Rolex watches in a move worthy of a franchise cornerstone.

The couple’s love story kicked off in 2023 after meeting online, and by April 2025, Ferguson had popped the question during a romantic Florida proposal. While the debate over who made the first move remains unresolved, both agree it was love at first sight. The wedding also marked a homecoming of sorts for Cavinder, who starred for the University of Miami in nearby Coral Gables. Her twin sister, Hanna, served as maid of honor and delivered an emotional speech.

With the kid-free rule firmly in place and the energy levels cranked up all weekend, Cavinder and Ferguson delivered a wedding celebration that felt less like a ceremony and more like a championship-level crossover event.