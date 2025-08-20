The Indianapolis Colts are making crucial franchise decisions. Being that general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen may both be on the hot seat, every move they make is met with a certain level of scrutiny.

Yet, coach Steichen is just doing what he believes is best by naming Daniel Jones the Colts’ starting quarterback over Anthony Richardson. Steichen hopes that a quarterback with a bit more experience, like Jones, can help get the most wins possible out of this roster rather than roll the dice on an inexperienced player like Richardson, who only has 15 starts to his name.

However, the Colts’ current plan appears to have irked Richardson’s agent Deiric Jackson, who now suggests he can no longer trust the franchise. The Colts may have only recently announced their starter, but Richardson’s agent believes this plan has been in the works since March, when the team inked Danny Dimes ‘Indiana Jones’ to a one-year contract worth $14 million.

“We have a lot to discuss. Trust is a big factor and that is, at best, questionable right now,” Jackson said. “Anthony came back and made the improvements in the areas he needed to improve. And by all accounts, he had a great camp.”

Meanwhile, Richardson has already commented on coach Steichen’s announcement too. The 23-year-old understands and respects the decision, and he’s not taking it personally.

“[Steichen] made a decision,” Richardson said. “That’s the decision we’ve got to live with, but no hard feelings, nothing personal. I’ve just got to keep growing. I just can’t let me not being a starter stop me from going and being the person, the player that I’m supposed to be.”

Ultimately, aside from demanding a trade, there’s nothing Richardson or his agent can do about his placement on the depth chart. All the third-year QB can do is continue to perfect his craft, hoping the next time he gets his opportunity, he’ll never look back.

