The Cleveland Browns already have enough drama at the quarterback position as the 2026 NFL season approaches. The main battle for the starting job will be between Shedeur Sanders or Deshaun Watson. Taylen Green and Dillon Gabriel are two of the other quarterbacks on the Browns roster. One of those quarterbacks will not make the 53-man roster when the 2026 NFL season begins.

Well, there was a sudden turn of events on Monday. Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback is parting ways with the program, and he is going to enter the NFL Supplemental Draft. Sorsby was projected to be a first-round selection in the 2027 NFL Draft. Sorsby has had a history of gambling on his own team. For some strange reason, he was ruled eligible for the 2026 college football season, and a lot of college football fans were outraged. It was the right move for him to leave Texas Tech and go this route. What are the odds that the Browns decide to take him in the NFL Supplemental Draft?

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Cleveland Browns Head Coach Todd Monken doesn’t want QB Brendan Sorsby

Jun 11, 2026; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken watches during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Browns head coach Todd Monken talked about his feelings about Sorsby entering the NFL Supplemental Draft. He feels as if the Browns are just fine at the quarterback position. Monken said, “I don’t think we’re in a position to want to go down that road. That’s my opinion, that’s not Andrew’s (Berry). I like the quarterbacks that we have. I think that’s a slippery slope when you go down that, irrespective of talent, right? In terms of the situation he’s himself in, we all know what that is. He put himself in that situation. And we’ve seen in other sports with players that have been banned for life from playing in professional sports. I think that’s a slippery slope to go down that road. Again, that’s a question for Andrew and for management. But from my end of it, kind of a tough angle to go down that road and think that’s going to be your franchise quarterback if he’s ever eligible to even play in the NFL.”

There will be a lot of Browns fans who will not be happy if general manager Andrew Berry decides to take Sorsby in the supplemental draft. There is enough drama with Cleveland’s quarterback room anyways. They are better off not taking a chance on this headache. The Browns need to ride with either Sanders or Watson next season. If they don’t pan out, then they are better off taking somebody else in the 2027 NFL Draft anyways. If they were to take Sorsby, then Gabriel and Green are probably going to be off the roster in a hurry. Drafting Sorsby would only add more drama to this football team.

Brendan Sorsby’s Stats

Texas Tech’s Brendan Sorsby talks to coaches during the spring football game, Friday, April 17, 2026, at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal

Sorsby a season ago played for the Cincinnati Bearcats before transferring to Texas Tech. He completed 61.6% of his passes for 2,800 yards, 27 touchdowns, and five interceptions. Sorsby also rushed for 580 yards on 100 carries and nine touchdowns, along with averaging 5.8 yards per carry. His body frame screams NFL quarterback. Sorsby is 6’3″ and weighs 235 lbs. This prototypical quarterback has a lot of potential. However, it is understandable why Monken and the Browns fanbase do not want him because of his gambling issues.