The Cincinnati Bengals have missed the playoffs for the last three seasons. Cincinnati has had success before in the Joe Burrow era even though they didn’t win a Super Bowl. They reached the Super Bowl in the 2021-2022 NFL season, and they reached the AFC Championship Game again during the 2022-2023 NFL season. The Bengals are under pressure to make the playoffs in 2026.

Burrow wants to get back to the playoffs. Not only that, but head coach Zac Taylor is also entering the 2026 NFL season on the hot seat. Cincinnati needs to get off to a good start in 2026. The NFL season is still a few months away, but Burrow is having very good feelings about this football team as the new season approaches.

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Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass to a teammate during practice on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at Kettering Health Practice Fields in downtown Cincinnati. Photo Credit: Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer

Burrow knows what it feels like to be on great football teams. He was the quarterback when the LSU Tigers won the national title in college football during the 2019-2020 college football season. Burrow spoke to Ben Baby of espn.com about how he feels about the upcoming 2026 NFL season. He said, “You go back and watch what I said before the 2019 season at LSU. I feel very similarly about this team. I’m so excited to get started and get moving. I wish we ramped this right into training camp so we can continue to improve. I feel like there’s so much greatness we’ll be able to achieve this year that I’m just excited to get going.”

What makes Burrow feel this way about his Bengals team this season like he did with LSU in 2019? Well, Cincinnati is returning a lot of starters from a season ago. Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase are one of the best wide receiver tandems in the NFL. Andrei Iosavias will be the slot wide receiver for the Bengals. Chase Brown will be the starting running back and Mike Gesicki will be the starting tight end.

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It feels like that they can upgrade at the running back position. Cincinnati is in win-now mode. They made many moves to upgrade the roster this offseason on the defensive side of the football. The Bengals traded away the 10th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to the New York Giants for defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence. If the defense is just average, the Bengals are going to win 11 or 12 games next season and be a dangerous team in the playoffs.

Burrow’s case for MVP

Jun 16, 2026; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) snaps the ball during minicamp at Kettering Health Practice Fields. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

There is a chance that if the Bengals have an elite season like Burrow did at LSU in 2019, he is going to be an MVP frontrunner. During the 2025 NFL season, he completed 66.8% of his passes for 1,809 yards, 17 touchdowns, and five interceptions. Burrow only appeared in eight games last season for Cincinnati. If he can play in all 17 games, there is a chance that he could throw for close to 5,000 yards and over 40 touchdowns.

He is 29 years old, and all Burrow thinks about is winning. This is the time for the franchise to make a run at a Super Bowl. If not now, then there will be major questions to be asked about this franchise moving forward into the future.