In an offseason in which the Patriots added a ton of offensive talent like Stefon Diggs, Mack Hollins, Kyle Williams, and TreVeyon Henderson, it can be easy to forget about some of the guys who were already on the roster.

One of these players is tight end Hunter Henry. Henry is entering his fifth season with the Patriots in 2025 and has been a solid but not elite tight end during his run in Foxboro. For example, Henry has caught at least 40 passes and gained at least 400 yards in each of his four seasons with the Patriots, but he’s never made a Pro Bowl or All-Pro team.

2024 was Henry’s best season, though. The veteran caught 66 passes for 674 yards and two scores and seemingly developed great chemistry with Drake Maye. Apparently, that chemistry has continued to develop this offseason.

Patriots insider Carlos A. Lopez thinks Henry “isn’t being talked about enough” this summer.

“Henry has been a consistent target for Drake Maye specifically in the red zone,” said Lopez. “The veteran tight end could be in a for a career year with Josh McDaniels calling the plays.”

#Patriots TE Hunter Henry isn’t being talked about enough — Henry has been a consistent target for Drake Maye specifically in the red zone.



The veteran tight end could be in a for a career year with Josh McDaniels calling the plays.



(🎥 @RotoStreetWolf)pic.twitter.com/mf9AxnzAKg — Carlos A. Lopez (@LosTalksPats) August 7, 2025

Henry had a career year last season in much worse circumstances than he’ll face in 2025, so it’s understandable why Lopez is a believer. Maye should be a more polished passer in 2025, and McDaniels being back in town to call the plays should also help the flow and creativity of the offense.

It’s also clear that Henry and Maye have chemistry, so the veteran could work as a safety valve for the young passer in 2025. Of course, Henry has more competition for targets around an improved group of pass-catchers, but the team didn’t add much competition at the tight end spot at least.