The New York Giants will travel to Landover, Maryland, to take on the Washington Commanders on Sunday at Northwest Stadium in the season opener.

Washington swept the season series last year, winning 21-18 in Week 2 and 27-22 in Week 9 at MetLife Stadium. But the Giants have revamped their roster this offseason and enter this game as a confident team.

Despite New York’s additions, Washington comes into the game as -5.5 favorites. However, division games are never easy, especially in a season opener. Here are five keys to victory the Giants will need to execute to upset their NFC East division rival.

Stop Washington’s Ground Game

Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

The biggest reason the Commanders won both meetings in 2024 was their ability to run the ball over the Giants. Washington ran 73 times for 364 yards and a touchdown in those two games.

Expect them to execute the same game plan Sunday with Austin Ekeler and Jacory Croskey-Merritt.

The Giants’ run defense remains a concern entering this season, but they must find a way to slow down Washington’s ground attack. Edge rushers Abdul Carter, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Brian Burns must be disciplined and not allow quarterback Jayden Daniels or the running backs to escape outside for long gains.

Let Russell Wilson-to-Malik Nabers Connection Cook

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Russell Wilson-to-Malik Nabers connection was tremendous throughout training camp. Now it’s time for them to showcase how dynamic they can be in the regular season.

In the two games against the Commanders last season, Nabers caught 19 passes for 186 yards and one touchdown. With an upgrade at quarterback, the second-year wideout’s numbers should be even more prolific.

Wilson will need to spread the ball around to New York’s other pass catchers, such as Wan’Dale Robinson, Darius Slayton, and Theo Johnson, but Nabers needs double-digit targets.

Unleash Abdul Carter

Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Throughout training camp, defensive coordinator Shane Bowen had Carter line up in various positions. But Bowen chose not to unveil how he intends to utilize the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

With Washington having limited tape on how Carter will be used in New York’s defense, Bowen should have him line up across the front seven to create disruption and pressure on Daniels.

Have Quick-Tempo Offense

Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

The Giants’ offense functioned at a fast tempo during the preseason. After plays ended, players rushed to the line of scrimmage and prepared for the next snap.

The Commanders’ defense is probably not yet acclimated to playing four quarters due to limited preseason action. Their defensive line likely isn’t in peak cardio condition.

If New York’s offense runs at a quick tempo with offensive coordinator Mike Kafka getting plays to Wilson quickly, the fast pace could fatigue Washington’s front seven. When defenders get tired, they tend to miss tackles, which could lead to big plays for the Giants.

Win Turnover Battle

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The best way to pull off an upset is winning the turnover battle. Creating turnovers was an issue for the Giants in 2024. But with the additions of Carter, Paulson Adebo, and Jevon Holland, they should create turnovers at a higher rate.

The offense should also improve ball security with a 10-time Pro Bowl quarterback at the helm. If New York wins the turnover battle, it will bode well for their chances of starting the year 1-0.