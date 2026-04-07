The Houston Texans managed to win two more games in 2025 than they won in 2024. Yet, once the playoffs arrived, it was the same story. The Texans still won their Wild Card matchup, but flopped again in the Divisional Round, losing to the eventual AFC representative in the Super Bowl by more than one possession.

The Texans’ front office, led by general manager Nick Caserio, has been busy trying to upgrade its biggest weaknesses ever since. Houston has been active in free agency, upgrading the offensive line. They also haven’t been afraid to swing a trade to get the guy they want, like landing running back David Montgomery from the Lions.

Now, the Texans have traded for another piece, but this one’s for DeMeco Ryans’ defense.

On Tuesday, word emerged that the New England Patriots were set to release linebacker Marte Mapu. Yet, before the Patriots actually processed the transaction, the Texans stepped up with a trade offer.

According to ESPN’s Patriots insider Mike Reiss, the Texans are sending a 2027 sixth-round pick to New England in exchange for Mapu plus a 2027 seventh-round pick.

Mapu was the 76th overall pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Patriots. The 26-year-old has started 10 of his 44 appearances in the past three seasons. He’s compiled 89 tackles, three interceptions, five forced fumbles, and half of a sack in the NFL.

Related: 2026 NFL Mock Draft: Who Should the Houston Texans Draft?