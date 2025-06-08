Houston Texans, four-time Pro Bowler have mutual interest

Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

After a strong offseason, the Houston Texans feel confident that they’ve built a team that’s more ready to compete for a Super Bowl. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t a few missing pieces in Houston.

Yet, the Texans could be on the verge of potentially solving one of their biggest remaining needs. Precisely, a new running back.

According to ESPN’s NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, there is a “mutual interest” between the Texans and running back Nick Chubb.

“I was told that he’s hoping to sign here soon, and maybe he gets something done before a minicamp gets into a team. Four-time Pro Bowler. The return to Cleveland’s not totally off the table, from what I’m told, but probably unlikely because of their draft plans, they drafted multiple running backs. I’m told Houston could be one to watch here. They’ve been looking at that running back market, maybe adding somebody with Joe Mixon.” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Nick Chubb/Houston Texans

Now 29 years old, the four-time Pro Bowl running back’s best days may be behind him, but pairing him with Joe Mixon in Houston’s backfield would give them one of the most physical backfields in the NFL. Yet, he needs to prove he’s healthy first after being limited to just 10 games across the past two seasons.

Though, at his peak, Chubb was one of the most dominant running backs in football, with a four-year stretch of 1,200 or more yards from scrimmage. If the Texans can help Chubb recover his form, even in a drastically reduced role, it could help make their offense an unstoppable force.

Aside from Mixon, the Texans also have Dameon Pierce, Dare Ogunbowale, fourth-round rookie Woody Marks, J.J. Taylor, and Jawhar Jordan. Chubb would certainly elevate that group if a deal can be struck.

