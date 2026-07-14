In the National Football League, teams have become more aggressive in recent years when it comes to getting rookies out on the field. We often see first-round picks either immediately become starters or quickly lnad those jobs early in the season. However, that’s not always the case.

Today we’re taking a look at a few highly-drafted NFL rookies who have the hardest paths to starting jobs early in the 2026 season.

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Ty Simpson, QB, Los Angeles Rams

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Let’s start with the most obvious one. Selected by the Los Angeles Rams with the 13th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, there’s no viable path for Ty Simpson to see the field much this upcoming season. Even during OTAs and minicamp, per Nate Atkins of The Athletic, Simpson was not doing much to separate himself from 2023 fourth-round pick Stetson Bennett IV. Given Bennett’s familiarity with Sean McVay’s system, he is likelier to be the emergency starter if Matthew Stafford goes down. Without an injury, Simpson probably plays less than 50 regular-season snaps in 2026.

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Fernando Mendoza, QB, Las Vegas Raiders

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It’s become a rarity for the first overall pick in the NFL Draft to not be the team’s starting quarterback in Week 1. However, Las Vegas Raiders rookie signal-caller Fernando Mendoza will be on the bench for the season opener, watching starter Kirk Cousins from the sideline. That’s not only because play-caller Klint Kubiak’s system is difficult to turn into second nature, but also because Mendoza isn’t accustomed to playing under center. Given the Raiders’ schedule to open the season—Dolphins, Chargers, Saints, Chiefs, Patriots, Bills and Rams—it wouldn’t be a surprise to us if Mendoza doesn’t make his first start until November.

Jadarian Price, RB, Seattle Seahawks

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When the Seattle Seahawks used the 32nd overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on Jadarian Price, many immediately assumed he would be the team’s starting running back in Week 1. After all, the club lost Kenneth Walker III in the offseason and co-starter Zach Charbonnet is recovering from ACL surgery. Don’t count those proverbial chickens before they hatch. For one thing, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said a Week 1 return is on the table for Charbonnet. Even if he isn’t back yet, ESPN‘s Brady Henderson reported after OTAs and minicamp that Price will split work with George Holani and Emanuel Wilson. Suffice it to say, especially when Charbonnet returns, Price might not get as many touches this season as you’re banking on from a first-round running back.

Peter Woods, DT, Kansas City Chiefs

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Based purely on long-term upside, defensive tackle Peter Woods could’ve been a top-15 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. He fell to the 29th overall pick, however, because there’s far more ‘flash’ than substance to his game right now. Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo is going to make the rookie defensive tackle earn every rep in training camp and eventually the preseason. While Woods likely opens the year in a small rotational role, his path to becoming a starter will be a winding road that takes time.

Caleb Lomu, OT, New England Patriots

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The New England Patriots took the long-term view early in the 2026 NFL Draft, taking offensive lineman Caleb Lomu with the 28th overall pick. While he got some first-team reps during the spring with Morgan Moses sidelined, there’s no current path to him seeing the field during the upcoming season. He can serve as New England’s swing tackle and step in if Moses or Will Campbell go down, but otherwise Lomu will need to bide his time until opportunity knocks.