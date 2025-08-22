The NFL trade deadline won’t happen until November, but teams like the Green Bay Packers have already been active, making calls on other players. As usual, deadlines spur action, and right now, the NFL trade rumors are being fueled by the upcoming roster cutdown date on August 26, when all rosters have to be trimmed from 90 down to 53 players.

One player who’s been featured in a lot of trade rumors, even dating back to last season, is Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs. The 25-year-old fourth-year pro fell out of favor last year after skipping practice for “personal reasons.” He was later suspended by the team for a game, which led many to believe he’d be traded, either ahead of the deadline or in the offseason. Neither occurred.

Now the Packers are less than three weeks away from the start of the regular season, and Doubs figured to be a central figure in the team’s plans as they look to replace the production lost from Christian Watson’s ACL injury.

Still, NFL minds haven’t forgotten the past, and they also see that the Packers have several other competent receivers, such as first-round rookie Matthew Golden, Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, and third-round rookie pick Savion Williams. Could that lead to a Doubs trade? Not according to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur.

LaFleur says a Doubs trade “will not happen.”In fact, coach LaFleur even seemed annoyed by reporters questioning Doubs’s future with the team. LaFleur went on to praise the former fourth-round pick, saying, “Rome is out there competing,” and that he’s done “everything that we need to see from him.”

Romeo Doubs is NOT going anywhere & Matt Lafleur is annoyed it's even a question.@packers #gopackgo pic.twitter.com/8dPVCxSkO1 — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) August 21, 2025

Doubs is in the final year of his contract, so if he really doesn’t like being a Packers player, he’ll get his chance to enter the open market when the offseason gets underway. For now, maximizing his value and putting forth a strong performance is his best option.

Related: Green Bay Packers Urged to Trade for Former No. 5 Pick