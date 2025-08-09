There was no bigger story in the first week of NFL preseason than Shedeur Sanders getting an unexpected start for the Cleveland Browns, and also playing a large portion of the game. The son of a football icon, Deion Sanders, was thrust into a major role on Friday night due to injuries to the Browns’ crowded QB room and a desire to keep the bubble wrap on 40-year-old signal caller Joe Flacco for another week.

It was a tough position for the rookie to be pushed into. Even for one as confident (cocky?) as him. So how did the former Colorado Buffaloes star do in his first serious NFL action? Well, much better than expected. Let’s take a look at the good, the bad, and the great of Shedeur Sanders’ NFL preseason debut.

The Good

Understandably, it took Sanders some time to settle into his debut. He didn’t even know he was going to get the start until a few days ago, or that he would be playing close to 50 snaps. However, after getting past those rookie jitters, the same quality that made him a star in college showed at the next level, and that is his accuracy.

It was there in the first quarter, but really became more obvious in the second, where he posted a pair of very nice-looking touchdown passes. The first was a 7-yarder to wide receiver Kaden Davis on the first play of the second quarter. It was a well-thrown ball as he threaded the needle between defenders. He then connected with Davis later in the quarter for a 12-yard TD pass.

“I’m comfortable with being uncomfortable, so that’s what it is,” Sanders said after the game [via ESPN]. “I got pockets of finding my rhythm, and I’ve got to get into that quicker, regardless of anything. But overall, I felt like me out there, and I couldn’t do it, of course, without the time. I couldn’t do it without the playcalling. I couldn’t do without anything.”

After taking his leave in the third, Sanders finished with an impressive 106.8 passer rating and even chipped in 19 yards on the ground. He set the Browns up perfectly for what would be an easy 30-10 against the Carolina Panthers on Friday night.

The Bad

One particular moment that went viral on social media was in the second when Sanders ran for around 30 yards to avoid the rush, only to take a sack anyway. The play showcased that he has solid athleticism and escapability. Something some scouts suggested he didn’t have. However, if he were to get starts in regular-season games, he will quickly find out that such decisions often backfire.

He was not playing against an elite team or their top stars on defense at that point in the game. A few times, he looked to extend plays that didn’t work out. If he is truly going to succeed at the next level, he needs to come to terms with his limitations and play to his strengths.

He won’t be like Patrick Mahomes or Aaron Rodgers. But he can be highly impactful like star pocket passers like Jared Goff or Matthew Stafford. The quicker he learns what he can and can’t do in the NFL against the best of the best, the faster he will thrive.

The Great

There were a lot of eyeballs on Sanders on Friday. If he had an awful showing, all of his detractors would claim this was proof that he deserved to be taken in Round 5. Which would have been unfair. The Panthers played their starters early on Friday while the rookie QB was playing with second and third-string talent.

Yet he hit on 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. He put his team in a position to win, and they did. That is all you can ask of a rookie in any type of game. But he showed solid control of the offense, mostly good decision-making, his patented accuracy, and of course, his confidence. It was a good night for Shedeur Sanders.

Final Grade: B+