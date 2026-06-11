Claire Kittle is reminding everyone exactly why she belongs in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit world—and probably should have been added a long time ago.

The wife of San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle dropped a fiery throwback photo on Instagram recently, celebrating the fact that she finally lived out her long-time dream of appearing in the iconic magazine.

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In the snap, Claire is strutting through ankle-deep water on a Miami-area beach in a bright yellow one-piece swimsuit, white sunglasses on, looking every bit the bombshell.

(You’ll have to slide to the right to see the pic.)

Ms. Kittle’s post came right after her official SI Swimsuit debut as a February 2026 digital cover model, photographed by Katherine Goguen on Captiva Island, Florida.

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Claire has been open about how much this moment meant to her. She’s a fitness influencer and former college athlete herself, and making it into SI Swimsuit has been on her vision board for years.

George, of course, is her biggest cheerleader. The 49ers star has been hyping his wife up publicly since the digital cover dropped, calling her photos “unbelievable” and “fabulous.”

Seeing George light up over Claire’s success is genuinely wholesome in an industry full of drama.

This isn’t the first time Claire has turned heads in swimwear lately, either. Back in May, she kicked off her birthday celebrations at a star-studded bash in Las Vegas for the grand opening of Tailgate Beach Club. She showed up in a sleek black bikini with a sheer see-through cover-up that left very little to the imagination.

George Kittle's wife Claire rocks bikini at star-studded Las Vegas birthday bash https://t.co/AqzBrjVFBH pic.twitter.com/Xj4d9MHwwv — California Post (@californiapost) May 18, 2026

The party was packed with big names — Snoop Dogg performed, Tony Hawk was hanging out, and George’s 49ers teammates Nick Bosa and Ricky Pearsall rolled through too. George even surprised her with a massive custom birthday cake featuring photos of the couple in 49ers colors. The whole thing looked like an absolute blast.

Between her SI Swimsuit milestone, the throwback post, and that Vegas birthday energy, Claire Kittle is proving she’s way more than just a WAG. She’s building her own brand, staying in killer shape, and living life out loud. Whether she’s walking the runway for SI or relaxing poolside with A-listers, she does it with confidence that’s hard to ignore.

With George working through his Achilles rehab and aiming to be back for the 2026 season, it looks like the Kittles are thriving on and off the field.