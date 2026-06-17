The Enquirer/Sam Greene Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins sacks Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater in the first quarter Friday night. Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins (97) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) for a loss in the first quarter of the NFL pre-season game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Minnesota Vikings at Paul Brown Stadium on Friday, Aug. 12, 2016. At halftime, the Vikings led 10-7.

Defensive tackle Geno Atkins was a fourth-round selection for the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2010 NFL Draft. He played for the Georgia Bulldogs in college. Atkins made the playoffs a few times with the Bengals. He anchored the Cincinnati defensive line from 2010-2020. There is a chance that he could wind up in Canton, Ohio with the type of NFL career he had. This was his first year of eligibility to get into Canton, Ohio.

In 11 NFL seasons, he played in all 16 games nine times. His durability and strength are what helped this defense be successful week in and week out. Atkins did not get into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2026, but there is a chance that he could make it for future seasons.

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