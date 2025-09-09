The New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins are preparing to face off against each other in Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season. Both teams already are in dire need of a win after poor showings in Week 1.

These teams already know each other well considering they play twice a year. Well, on Tuesday, NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported that the Dolphins are signing former Patriots offensive lineman Cole Strange from the Cleveland Browns’ practice squad.

Strange was a casualty when the Patriots cut their roster down to 53 players. It’s been a massive fall from grace for Strange, as he was a first-round pick of the Patriots just a few seasons ago. Strange was one of the final first-round picks of the Bill Belichick era in New England, but he never came close to reaching the potential the team saw in him.

Strange was quickly scooped up by the Browns and stashed on the practice squad, but it doesn’t appear like the Chattanooga product will have to wait long to get another shot. The Dolphins are currently dealing with injuries to several offensive linemen, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see Strange get on the field against his former team.

Starting right guard James Daniels and starting right tackle Austin Jackson, both got banged up last week, while reserves Liam Eichenberg, Yodny Cajuste, Andrew Meyer, and Germain Ifedi were already on the injured list.

It’s already been reported that Daniels will miss some time, so it will be interesting to see who the Dolphins put at right guard. Kion Smith, who has never impressed in the NFL, is currently the only healthy backup guard other than Strange.

If Strange gets the nod, you can guarantee the former Patriot will be motivated to perform against his former team. It would also be nice for the Dolphins if they could count on Strange as a reliable depth lineman going forward.