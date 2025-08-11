A new season is afoot for the New York Jets after they overhauled the front office and coaching staff. Yet, when new decision-makers are put in charge, it generally leads to a significant amount of roster turnover. We’ve already seen some forms of that, like with the introduction of new starting quarterback Justin Fields.

Yet, other changes take longer to take effect. Some could even happen throughout the course of the season.

According to Sportskeeda’s NFL expert Tony Pauline, the next Jets transaction could even involve trading starting running back Breece Hall. Pauline’s sources suggest the Jets may very well be willing to trade the former second-round pick before the NFL trade deadline in November.

If so, it would mean a significant increase in opportunity for second-year runner Braelon Allen, plus Isaiah Davis. Should the Jets trade Hall, it could mean they later land another running back in the 2026 NFL Draft to keep the cycle going.

“People close to the situation speculate that the Jets could move Hall by the trade deadline, then move forward with Braelon Allen, as well as Isaiah Davis and eventually draft a running back in 2026,” Pauline wrote. “Davis, a favorite of this coaching staff, has been more than serviceable as a rotational back.”

Pauline adds that the Jets could also move on from former third-round tight end Jeremy Ruckert, who hasn’t developed the way the previous regime hoped for. Now that new Jets general manager Darren Mougey drafted tight end Mason Taylor in the second round, Ruckert’s days in New York could be coming to an end.

