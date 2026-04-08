Every offseason, teams get hit with a few surprises. That’s no different for the Atlanta Falcons, who are roughly two weeks from the 2026 NFL Draft, and now need to replace one of their starting players.

According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, Falcons right tackle Kaleb McGary has informed the team that he is retiring. McGary’s agent Collin Roberts was the first to reveal the news on Wednesday.

In an ideal world, the Falcons would have learned about McGary’s intent to retire when the offseason began, if not shortly after. That would give first-year team president Matt Ryan a chance to replace Atlanta’s former starting right tackle in free agency, where several offensive linemen have since signed new contracts.

McGary was a six-year starter for the Falcons before suffering a serious leg injury before the 2025 NFL season kicked off. His injury prevented McGary from playing any snaps last season. Now 31 years old, McGary is ready to hang up his cleats.

The Falcons made McGary the 31st overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He started 92 of his 93 appearances in his six-year career.

Atlanta also has Storn Norton, Michael Jerrell, and 2025 seventh-round pick Jack Nelson on the roster as other tackle options. With no first-round pick and only five selections overall, this is certainly another curveball for a Falcons team already needing to fill several other needs in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Related: 2026 NFL Mock Draft