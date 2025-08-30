Throughout their history, the New York Giants have always been at their best when they’ve had a dominant defense.

After taking Abdul Carter with the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, many feel the Giants will field the most dominant defensive front in the league. This claim has real merit. Carter joins an already impressive unit that features Dexter Lawrence, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Brian Burns.

Despite Lawrence and Thibodeaux missing five games each and Burns battling through an assortment of injuries, the Giants recorded 45 sacks. That total was tied for sixth-most in the NFL, and you would expect their production to increase this year. Factor in that the defense will be operating in its second season under defensive coordinator Shane Bowen, and they should make huge strides from a year ago.

However, there are still plenty of questions on the defensive side of the ball. Here are the top five.

Will Carter live up to his Defensive Rookie of the Year expectations?

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Often, the first edge rusher taken in the NFL Draft becomes the favorite to win Defensive Rookie of the Year. This holds true this season, as Carter is the overwhelming favorite to capture this prestigious award.

Throughout the summer, teammates, opponents, and coaches have praised his explosiveness coming off the edge. Barring injury, he seems destined to break the franchise rookie record for sacks in a season and earn All-Pro or Pro Bowl honors.

If Carter performs at the advertised level, he’ll quickly establish himself as one of the best defensive players in the league — and the Giants might find themselves in the NFC playoffs.

Will second corner be weak spot?

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The biggest area of concern is at cornerback, specifically who will start opposite Paulson Adebo. When the Giants released their latest unofficial depth chart, they listed the second corner position as Deonte Banks or Cor’Dale Flott.

It’s not ideal to have uncertainty about a starting position this close to the season opener. Head coach Brian Daboll may decide to rotate Banks and Flott until one clearly outperforms the other.

Regardless of who eventually wins the job, that player must perform at a high level and hold his own against opposing receivers. Quarterbacks will shy away from testing Adebo, meaning Banks or Flott will face frequent challenges. If they can’t contain opposing receivers, it will compromise the entire defense.

Is run defense fixed?

Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

While Big Blue’s pass rush is expected to be elite, the same cannot be said about its run defense. Last season, they allowed 136 yards per game on the ground, ranking 27th in the league.

Teams will try to establish the run against the Giants to neutralize their pass rush and avoid third-and-long situations. Third-round pick Darius Alexander was selected to help stop the run and add size up front, but he’s unproven and struggled during the preseason.

Week 1 will provide a good test to see if their run-stopping woes have been addressed. The Giants face a Commanders team that posted the third-best rushing attack in the league last year at 154 yards per game.

Can Adebo and Holland solve the Giants’ turnover problem?

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

In 2024, the defense recorded just five interceptions and set an NFL record by going 11 consecutive games without a pick. Change was clearly needed in the secondary, which is why the team signed Adebo and Jevon Holland.

Adebo intercepted three passes in just seven games with the New Orleans Saints last year. Although Holland didn’t record a pick with the Miami Dolphins last season, he has shown an ability to create turnovers throughout his career with five interceptions and five forced fumbles.

The Giants will be underdogs in most of their games this season. If they’re going to pull off upsets, they’ll need to force turnovers at a much higher rate than last year. The organization is counting on these two secondary additions to help accomplish that goal.

Can Nubin and Phillips take next step in year two?

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Despite last season’s disappointment, second-round pick safety Tyler Nubin and third-round pick nickel corner Dru Phillips showed flashes of becoming impact players.

Players typically make their biggest developmental strides from year one to year two. It will be fascinating to see how these two perform in their second NFL seasons. If they develop as expected, the secondary will be greatly improved, especially with the additions of Adebo and Holland. An upgraded secondary could make the entire defense truly dominant.