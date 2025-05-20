Report: Fired New York Jets GM Joe Douglas heads back to team he won Super Bowl with

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Former New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas is back in football. The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane reports Douglas has rejoined the Philadelphia Eagles in a senior scouting role.

Douglas previously served as the Eagles’ vice president of player personnel from May 2016 until the Jets hired him as GM in June 2019. He helped run the Eagles’ drafts from 2017-2019, with his most notable draft picks including:

“The Eagles had their hits and misses with Douglas running his first draft that year — he joined the organization in May 2016 — but a series of free-agent signings and trades was instrumental in the team’s success that year,” reports McLane. “The Eagles added veterans such as Alshon Jeffery, Chris Long, Patrick Robinson, and LeGarrette Blount and acquired younger players like Tim Jernigan and Jay Ajayi on their way to the franchise’s first Lombardi Trophy.”

Douglas also maintains a close relationship with Eagles GM Howie Roseman.

Jets owner Woody Johnson fired Douglas during the team’s Week 12 bye week last season while they were 3-8. During his tenure as Jets GM, Douglas compiled a 30-62 record without a single winning season or playoff appearance. He’ll be best remembered for drafting Zach Wilson second overall in 2021 and trading for Aaron Rodgers prior to the 2023 season — moves that backfired and set back the franchise.

Douglas now returns to the organization where he contributed to the Eagles’ first-ever Super Bowl victory. His hiring comes as the Eagles lost two senior scouts to positions with the Las Vegas Raiders.