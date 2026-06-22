Former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall is catching serious heat online after posting a video of himself disciplining his young son by making him run in the street at 2 a.m.

In the clip that quickly went viral, Marshall, a six-time Pro Bowler who spent time with the Denver Broncos, drives alongside his son while the boy — who appears emotional and on the verge of tears — struggles to keep going. You can hear Marshall pushing him hard.

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“If you don’t start running, we’re going to go three miles,” he says. “You don’t listen? We run at 2 in the morning.”

He also talks about training his son to be “a warrior” and “a leader” who’s better than him.

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What do you guys think? Old school discipline or simply over the top?

Oh Boy: Former NFL star Brandon Marshall is facing intense online criticism for disciplining his son by making him run at 2 AM.



"If you don't start running, we're going to go three miles. You don't listen, we run 2 in the morning."



Marshall's child was visibly crying 😔💔 pic.twitter.com/yl49LKLMwm — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 21, 2026

Viral Video Shows Emotional Son Struggling During Late-Night Run

The video has split the internet right down the middle. Plenty of people are calling it straight-up child abuse.

“Call me soft, but this is clearly child abuse,” a commentator remarked.

Others accused Marshall of public humiliation and said it looked more like emotional damage than discipline. Some even suggested it should be reported to child protective services.

Tough Love or Too Far? Supporters Defend Marshall’s Approach

On the flip side, a good number of fans — especially from older generations — are defending Marshall’s actions as old-school tough love. They argue that kids today lack discipline and that the former football star is trying to build mental toughness in his son, the same kind that helped him succeed in the NFL.

Marshall himself has framed it as part of raising a strong young man, not just a friend.

This isn’t the first time Marshall has been in the spotlight for personal matters. The 42-year-old has spoken openly in the past about his own struggles with mental health and past relationships, which adds another layer to how people are reacting now.

The debate has lit up social media platforms. Thousands are weighing in on whether this crosses a line or is just a father trying to instill accountability. Parenting experts might point out that while structure is important, public late-night punishment — especially when a child looks that upset — can do more harm than good. But in the world of high-level athletes, this kind of no-excuses mindset is still pretty common.

At the end of the day, Marshall’s video has people talking about where the line is between raising a tough kid and going too far.