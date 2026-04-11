A new report from a Philadelphia Eagles insider is great news for both the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills.

One of the bigger stories during the NFL offseason has been on the future of star receiver AJ Brown. Last season, the three-time Pro Bowler did not hide his frustration with the team and how he was used in the offense. It created obvious speculation that once the season ended, he could end up on the trade block.

However, as we near the midway point of April, Brown remains in Philadelphia. Most assume a trade hasn’t happened yet because it would cost Philadelphia far more in dead cap to move him before June 1. But even when June does arrive, it’s not a lock that the pass catcher will be traded. And the rumored asking price remains steep.

Yet, hope for teams like the Bills and Patriots to make a trade in a few months has been renewed. On Friday, the Eagles sent a fifth-rounder this year and a sixth-rounder in 2027 to the Green Bay Packers for receiver Dontayvion Wicks.

Eagles trade on Friday sets up AJ Brown deal after June 1

Why did the Eagles trade for Dontayvion Wicks and what does it mean?



More in a @TheAthleticNFL video: pic.twitter.com/uGjDGlyWZr — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) April 11, 2026

The move looks like a deal to add further depth and upside to the receiving corps for next season. However, The Athletic’s Eagles insider Zach Berman believes the move is much more than that. He revealed his expectation that Wicks will be starting for Philly next season. Why, you ask? Because Berman “still expects [Brown] to be traded after June 1.”

Furthermore, after the trade, the Eagles added a year onto Wicks’ contract, which is expected to pay him $12 million. Plus, new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion is a big believer in his talents after working with him in Green Bay while he was the team’s quarterbacks coach.

Bringing in Wicks and investing a good chunk of cash and two draft picks wasn’t done for him to be a nice third receiver. Clearly, the Eagles have high hopes for him and are positioning him as Browns replacement in a trade. And that is great news for the Bills and Patriots because a deal for the star receiver seems even more likely now.