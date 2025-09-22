Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis had a touchdown for the ages in Philadelphia’s 33-26 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday — and he made history doing so.

The Eagles were down 26-7 in the third quarter before scoring the last 26 points of the game to win. With three seconds left in the game, the Rams sent kicker Joshua Karty out to attempt a game-winning 44-yard field goal with Los Angeles trailing 27-26. But the 6-foot-6, 336-pound Davis blocked the kick, scooped it up and rumbled 61 yards down the field for an improbable touchdown. It was the second time in the fourth quarter the Eagles blocked Karty’s kick.

Davis Sets Speed Record for 300-Pound Ball Carriers

Davis made history on the score. Prime Video’s “Thursday Night Football” analytics expert Sam Schwartzstein revealed on X that Davis recorded the fastest speed for a 300-pound ball carrier, topping out at 18.59 mph.

JORDAN DAVIS REACHED 18.59MPH THE FASTEST SPEED A 300LBER HAS REACHED EVER RECORDED AS A BALL CARRIER pic.twitter.com/mo7iNolO54 — Sam Schwartzstein (@schwartzsteins) September 21, 2025

Davis had a superb game beyond the touchdown. He recorded five tackles, one tackle for loss, one quarterback hit and had a sack on Matthew Stafford when he chased down the Rams quarterback on 3rd and 2, stopping him short of a first down and forcing Los Angeles to punt.

Davis came into the season in better shape after losing 26 pounds in the offseason. The 2022 first-round pick out of Georgia had an up-and-down first two years before turning it on late in the 2024 Super Bowl championship season.

“When I came in, it was ‘Nose guard. Nose guard. Nose guard. Push the pile. Nose guard. Push the pile. Push the pile,'” Davis told The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Mike Sielski after the game. “But as the years progressed and I learned a little bit more, I understand my role is going to be higher. With the new system we have, that evolved my role. I really wouldn’t want it any other way. Without going through that, I wouldn’t have gotten to where I am now.

“I don’t want to be a flash-play player. I want to be, ‘He’s an every-down guy. He has the ability to stop the run, stop the pass.’ … I just want to make sure I’m available on the field. I knew my role coming into this year was higher. They were asking more of me. You have to work a little bit harder to answer the call.”

Entering his fourth year, Davis has 4.5 sacks, seven pass breakups, one forced fumble and 106 total tackles in 50 games.