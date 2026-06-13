While the Philadelphia Eagles are very high on the potential of Makai Lemon, a new report suggests a different player who was added this offseason is far more likely to fill the void left by AJ Brown.

Earlier this month, the inevitable finally came to pass, and after months of speculation, the Eagles pulled the trigger on a trade that sent the three-time Pro Bowl receiver to the AFC and the New England Patriots. While the move is viewed as addition by subtraction, the Eagles are still losing a player who posted 1,000-plus yard seasons in each of the four years he was in Philadelphia.

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However, during Round 1 of the NFL Draft, Philly traded for the 20th pick overall to land a potential steal in USC star Makai Lemon. The pass catcher posted 1,156 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns on just 79 catches in his junior season for the Trojans. The 5-foot-11, 195-pounder has a ton of potential to be a big-time star in Philly.

Is Dontayvion Wicks likely to fill AJ Brown void for Eagles

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But when it comes to replacing Brown, Lemon may not be the player who does it. In a new report on the Eagles, NFL.com’s Eric Edholm believes it will be an under-the-radar signing in free agency this spring.

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“Don’t forget about the Dontayvion Wicks addition this offseason. Wicks was never close to the lead guy in Green Bay during his first three seasons and missed the final regular-season game and the playoff game to end his time there,” Edholm wrote. “But he arrived in Philadelphia at the perfect time and might be poised for his best season to date.

“Wicks turns 25 years old next week and is just scratching the surface of his potential. He’s one of the few receivers on the roster capable of filling the big-bodied WR role that Brown manned and possesses the vertical speed and leaping ability to be a 50-50 threat for Jalen Hurts… He never really had a shot to fully develop with the Packers, but might be exactly what the Eagles need – all on a very affordable deal for such a young, ascending receiver,” he added.

Wicks signed a one-year, $12.5 million prove-it deal with the Eagles this offseason.