A new report suggests that The Athletic may not be buying NFL insider Dianna Russini’s denial of a potential affair with New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel.

There are very few nationally known NFL insiders who offer consistent reports on rumors and news straight from those working for various franchises. Men like Adam Schefter, Albert Breer, Ian Rapoport, and Mike Garafolo have become household names for football-loving fans. There are even fewer women who are star NFL insiders. The Athletic’s Dianna Russini is one of them.

However, her credibility was put into question in a major way this week when the New York Post posted pictures of her and Patriots coach Mike Vrabel being very friendly at a high-priced resort in Arizona. While it isn’t a great look, if they were single, consenting adults, the world would need to get used to it if they were developing a relationship.

Unfortunately, both are married. So, unsurprisingly, the images went viral and have turned into a football scandal. However, both Russini and Vrabel quickly denied the speculation of an NFL affair.

“The photos don’t represent the group of six people who were hanging out during the day. Like most journalists in the NFL, reporters interact with sources away from stadiums and other venues,” the insider said in a statement.

Could Dianna Russini be ousted by The Athletic this summer?

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Following the reveal, The Athletic and their parent company, The New York Times, were fully behind their star insider. Well, that isn’t the case anymore. According to a report from Front Office Sports, the news outlet is now investigating the situation, and she “will not be reporting” for them while the process unfolds. The report also noted that her contract with The Athletic ends in August.

The fact that The Athletic made a complete 180 from support to investigation is very bad news for Russini. Plus, her previous comments and rumors of other relationships with individuals inside the league reemerging don’t help.

After becoming one of the top insiders in the NFL over the last few years, unless she gets completely cleared of any questionable activities by her employer, her credibility in the industry will always be in question. And her brand could be forever damaged in the eyes of fans and football news outlets.